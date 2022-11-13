England vs Pakistan LIVE: T20 Cricket World Cup final scores and updates from Melbourne





Buttler on England’s “brilliant performance” at win over India England are one step away from World Cup glory as they take on Pakistan in the T20 final at the MCG this morning. Jos Buttlers’ men have been hitting form at just the right time by winning their last two games in the Super 12s to qualify before demolishing India into the semi-finals. That match saw Chris Jordan and Phil Salt join the team in place of the injured Dawid Malan and Mark Wood, but the staff changes didn’t affect England. Adil Rashid (4-0-20-1) and Jordan (4-0-43-3) impressed with the ball to limit Rohit Sharmas’ side to 168-6 before Buttler (80*) and Alex Hales (86) *) to the total to give England a 10-wicket victory. If that seems impressive, it’s nothing compared to Pakistan’s campaign. Babar Azam’s side lost their first two matches to India and Zimbabwe, both on the last ball of the match, before slipping in by three straight wins after the Netherlands beat South Africa. In the semi-final they faced New Zealand, conceding 153 runs with five balls and seven wickets remaining. This final is a repeat of the 1992 World Cup, in which Pakistan snatched the trophy from England under then-captain Imran Khan. Will Babar’s side repeat that feat or can England lift the T20 trophy a second time? Follow all the action from the T20 World Cup final: Pakistan vs England Show last update



1668328644 Pakistan 45/1 (7.0) – Azam 18 (18), Haris 8 (11) Then stick it back in… Square leg pulled back, Azam still not warming up. England will be happy here. The intent is all from Haris, again not well caught but his back over Stokes’ head and is enough for a couple. Jack RathbornNov 13, 2022 08:37 1668328291 Pakistan 39/1 (6.0) – Azam 17 (17), Haris 4 (7) Azam returns once without a win, but Pakistan must see the ball with a bit of haste as we reach the second quarter of the innings. Woakes sent to the border, to the fine leg after choosing the slower one. Then broken down, panic… But it’s safe and Jordan rushes to stick to one. Edged… Falling short, Pakistan continues to struggle early. It does not carry to the posterior point. Haris is out of sync, his timing is off here, will he catch one to calm the nerves? A bonus when Woakes drags a wide Haris pads, the last ball of the power play… That’s sublime, subtly flipped up and down into a fine leg for a much-needed four. Jack RathbornNov 13, 2022 08:31 1668327916 Pakistan 29/1 (5.0) Azam 11 (13), Haris 0 (4) – Rizwan bowled by Curran! A nerve settler for Pakistan in the latter past, they needed it. Bu Curran breaks through, Rizwan drags on, GONE! Inside comes Mohammed Haris… Haris wants to tickle one to the third man, but can’t find the opening. And a big swing to the gates! Curran licks his lips, this is going to be fun at least. Haris won’t regret it, it seems. Another punt ball to end it, Curran doing an excellent job of giving up just one run and taking a wicket. Jack RathbornNov 13, 2022 08:25 1668327559 Pakistan 28/0 (4.0) – Azam 11 (13), Rizwan 15 (13) MASSIVE! That will work after a slow start, Rizwan sweeps one to square leg for SIX! Woakes reacts well though, three runs from the next four balls, into the block hole. Azam whips one to the onside, it’s not re-timed, but they’ll be rushing for three. Good walk. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Getty images) < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (AP) < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Getty images) Jack RathbornNov 13, 2022 08:19 1668327312 Pakistan 16/0 (3.0) – Azam 6 (10), Rizwan 7 (9) Sam Curran in for England in the first change, a bum who passes. And again, Babar can only get one with this drive, Livingstone picks it up nicely. Frustration creeps in for Pakistan, England, who are good at bowling here. Jack RathbornNov 13, 2022 08:15 1668327053 Pakistan 12/0 (2.0) – Azam 5 (6), Rizwan 4 (7) Wake up for England, Babar takes cover. It is then knocked to the leg side for a single. Rizwan struggled to time it early, with the strike for a few more to the total. Jack RathbornNov 13, 2022 08:10 1668326582 Pakistan 8/0 (1.0) Nice form and swing from Stokes, but that’s not a ball to kick things off. Free hit is coming, Pakistani fans love it! Another free hit coming, oh dear, Stokes shakes his head, Marais Erasmus gestures again. Some poison there with the bounce, a polka dot ball. A good response. Drama! England might fall out, Jordan launch, Rizwan might be gone when it clatters on the stumps, he’s good out, but Pakistan survives. Azam with a nice cut and takes three runs, 8/0 after one dan. Jack RathbornNov 13, 2022 08:03 1668326542 Pakistan vs England: T20 World Cup Final Here we go, let the drama begin. From Ben Stokes to Mohammad Rizwan… Jack RathbornNov 13, 2022 08:02 1668326405 Pakistan vs England: T20 World Cup Final Pakistan and England players walk into the field ” height=”726″ width=”982″ layout=”responsive” class=”i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Pakistan and England players walk into the field (AP) < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (FATHER) < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Getty images) Jack RathbornNovember 13, 2022 08:00 1668326063 Pakistan vs England: T20 World Cup Final Morgan: It’s the most incredible feeling [to walk out in a World Cup final]. You just want the first ball to be bowled, the match to begin, and get to work. England has the most family and friends here, it’s an incredible journey they’ve been on. Jack RathbornNov 13, 2022 07:54

