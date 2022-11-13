Sports
3 takeaways from historic loss
LEXINGTON, Ky. That was ugly. No two ways left.
Even if Kentucky football had Vanderbilt on Saturday, it would have been a Pyrrhic victory. Hardly the top of a Commodore squad that hasn’t tasted the SEC variety’s triumph in over three years? It is not acceptable for a Wildcat program that has distanced itself from the Commodores during Mark Stoops’ tenure. At the beginning of each season, Kentucky (Number 24 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings) must put a W in pencil next to the Vanderbilt match.
But that didn’t happen on Saturday.
Saturday’s shocker, a 24-21 Vanderbilt win, will come down as arguably the worst setback of Stoop’s decade-long stint as a coach.
Looking forward:These players are committed to the 2023 recruiting class in Kentucky Football
Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright threw just 184 yards on 12-of-23 passing with an interception and only one touchdown. But that one score turned out to be the difference. Wright hit Quincy Skinner Jr. with 32 seconds to go for an 8-yard score that put the Commodores on their feet for good. The UK’s ensuing drive ended with quarterback Will Levis being fired in third and throwing an interception in fourth as time went on.
As the winning score came through the air, there was a bigger problem for the Wildcats defense. It was a sieve against the visitors’ ground game. Vandy finished with 264 yards. Two rushers dwarfed the 100-yard mark: Wright had 126 and a touchdown on 11 carries, while backfield mate Ray Davis had 129 yards on 26 attempts.
Kentucky kicker Matt Ruffolo had a day of ups and downs. He took the field on Saturday after just two of his last seven attempts. Ruffolo made his first two Saturdays from 47 and 27 yards, respectively, but his third kick (37 yards) was blocked. He bounced back to make his last attempt, this one from 39 yards, to shorten Vanderbilts lead to 14-9 with 3:42 to go in the third quarter.
But read that last sentence again.
‘More like Greatfellow’:Kentucky football fans include Venmoing punter Colin Goodfellow
By more than 40-plus minutes of game Saturday, Kentucky had managed just six points against Vanderbilts defenses. The same defense that had already surrendered 27 or more points seven times this fall. The same defense that allowed more than 45 points four times, and 50 or more three times, all in consecutive games (55 against Alabama, 52 against Ole Miss, and 55 against Georgia). The same defense that allowed an SEC-worst 36.8 points per game.
Still, the Wildcats only got two touchdowns.
With top-ranked Georgia on tap next week, followed by a soaring Louisville squad in the regular season finale, Saturday’s performance means the UK will be staring two more defeats in the face later this month.
2023 opponents released:This is who the Wildcats will play
Here are three takeaways from a mind-boggling loss:
Vanderbilt claims first SEC win since 2019
For the first time since October 19, 2019, Vanderbilt walked into the locker room after a conference match on the right side of the scoreboard, stunning UK 24-21.
Saying the result was unexpected doesn’t go far enough: Kentucky was a 17-point favorite. The Commodores entered Saturday with one of the longest streaks in league history: a 26-game slip, the third-worst stretch in the SEC’s annals. (The only extended dry spells: Sewanee went 0-for-37 from 1933 to 1940 and lost every conference game it ever played; Vandy lost 33 consecutive league games from 1976 to 1981 and 35 out of 36. Note: Vanderbilt lost 23 SEC games on row between 2000 and 2003, and also 22 consecutive setbacks at the conference between 1995 and 1998.)
For more than three years, the Commodores had no answers when they faced their SEC brethren; they had all the answers on Saturday.
Not one of Stoops’ best moments:Looking back on milestone wins on the way to a Kentucky football record
Chris Rodriguez almost saves UK in second half
After two quarters, Rodriguez, the Wildcats star fileback, had just 24 yards on nine carries.
He finally got going after the break and Kentucky needed every meter he could muster. In the early part of the fourth quarter, he stormed into the end zone for a 5-yard score to put the hosts on top 15-14. After Vandy kicked a field goal to retake the lead, 17-15, Rodriguez took just one click to change the score again: he ran 72 yards for another touchdown.
In all, Rodriguez ran for 162 yards and a few scores on 18 carries. But it wasn’t enough to help the Wildcats avoid the most embarrassing loss under Stoops’ watch.
Despite Rodriguez’s great show, it will be lost in time. The only thing people will remember from this game for years to come is the Commodores’ signature victory.
Bird’s eye view:Why Kentucky believes Rich Scangarello’s move to the booth will pay off in the final games
Appropriate attack never gets off the ground
On paper, Saturday looked like a game that Levis and his bevy of receivers should thrive in. Vanderbilt had the SECs worst passing defense, giving up 314 yards per game. Its an average that ranked 130th in the FBS 131 team, improving only Ohios 316.2 yards-per-game mark.
Blame it again. Blame the early kick. Blame the opponent.
Whatever the reason, Levis and his pass catchers never got into a rhythm. Levis finished with just 109 yards and less than a 50% (11 of 23) completion percentage.
While Levis seemed to be moving as well as he has since injuring his foot in a loss at Ole Miss last month, pocketing the games and scrambling for yards as needed, his usually reliable arm was there Saturday. not.
Reach Kentucky basketball and soccer reporter Ryan Black at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @RyanABlack.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.courier-journal.com/story/sports/college/kentucky/2022/11/12/kentucky-football-vanderbilt-3-takeaways-from-historic-loss/69629153007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 3 takeaways from historic loss
- How to implement Google Translate API v3 in PHP project
- ‘SNL Weekend Update Laughs at Rupert Murdoch ‘Igniting’ Donald Trump With ‘Trumpty Dumpty’ Cover – Deadline
- Babar Azam’s men preview Imran Khan’s ‘Cornered Tigers’ campaign in Roller Coaster
- Joe Biden Set to Meet Xi Jinping: Here’s What to Expect
- ED-CBI makes better movies than Bollywood: Arvind Kejriwal
- This Remembrance Sunday, I will also be thinking of LGBT veterans
- 12th Annual Austin Startup Week Returns With In-Person Events November 14-18
- Democrats retain control of Senate after crucial victory in Nevada | 2022 US Midterm Elections
- Indonesian president launches G20 pandemic fund, seeks more money
- England vs Pakistan LIVE: T20 Cricket World Cup final scores and updates from Melbourne
- The mysterious disappearance of Karz and Teri Meherbaniyan Star Raj Kiran has baffled Bollywood to this day