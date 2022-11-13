3 takeaways from historic loss

LEXINGTON, Ky. That was ugly. No two ways left.

Even if Kentucky football had Vanderbilt on Saturday, it would have been a Pyrrhic victory. Hardly the top of a Commodore squad that hasn’t tasted the SEC variety’s triumph in over three years? It is not acceptable for a Wildcat program that has distanced itself from the Commodores during Mark Stoops’ tenure. At the beginning of each season, Kentucky (Number 24 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings) must put a W in pencil next to the Vanderbilt match.

But that didn’t happen on Saturday.

Saturday’s shocker, a 24-21 Vanderbilt win, will come down as arguably the worst setback of Stoop’s decade-long stint as a coach.

Looking forward:These players are committed to the 2023 recruiting class in Kentucky Football

Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright threw just 184 yards on 12-of-23 passing with an interception and only one touchdown. But that one score turned out to be the difference. Wright hit Quincy Skinner Jr. with 32 seconds to go for an 8-yard score that put the Commodores on their feet for good. The UK’s ensuing drive ended with quarterback Will Levis being fired in third and throwing an interception in fourth as time went on.

As the winning score came through the air, there was a bigger problem for the Wildcats defense. It was a sieve against the visitors’ ground game. Vandy finished with 264 yards. Two rushers dwarfed the 100-yard mark: Wright had 126 and a touchdown on 11 carries, while backfield mate Ray Davis had 129 yards on 26 attempts.

Kentucky kicker Matt Ruffolo had a day of ups and downs. He took the field on Saturday after just two of his last seven attempts. Ruffolo made his first two Saturdays from 47 and 27 yards, respectively, but his third kick (37 yards) was blocked. He bounced back to make his last attempt, this one from 39 yards, to shorten Vanderbilts lead to 14-9 with 3:42 to go in the third quarter.

But read that last sentence again.

‘More like Greatfellow’:Kentucky football fans include Venmoing punter Colin Goodfellow

By more than 40-plus minutes of game Saturday, Kentucky had managed just six points against Vanderbilts defenses. The same defense that had already surrendered 27 or more points seven times this fall. The same defense that allowed more than 45 points four times, and 50 or more three times, all in consecutive games (55 against Alabama, 52 against Ole Miss, and 55 against Georgia). The same defense that allowed an SEC-worst 36.8 points per game.

Still, the Wildcats only got two touchdowns.

With top-ranked Georgia on tap next week, followed by a soaring Louisville squad in the regular season finale, Saturday’s performance means the UK will be staring two more defeats in the face later this month.

2023 opponents released:This is who the Wildcats will play

Here are three takeaways from a mind-boggling loss:

Vanderbilt claims first SEC win since 2019

For the first time since October 19, 2019, Vanderbilt walked into the locker room after a conference match on the right side of the scoreboard, stunning UK 24-21.

Saying the result was unexpected doesn’t go far enough: Kentucky was a 17-point favorite. The Commodores entered Saturday with one of the longest streaks in league history: a 26-game slip, the third-worst stretch in the SEC’s annals. (The only extended dry spells: Sewanee went 0-for-37 from 1933 to 1940 and lost every conference game it ever played; Vandy lost 33 consecutive league games from 1976 to 1981 and 35 out of 36. Note: Vanderbilt lost 23 SEC games on row between 2000 and 2003, and also 22 consecutive setbacks at the conference between 1995 and 1998.)

For more than three years, the Commodores had no answers when they faced their SEC brethren; they had all the answers on Saturday.

Not one of Stoops’ best moments:Looking back on milestone wins on the way to a Kentucky football record

Chris Rodriguez almost saves UK in second half

After two quarters, Rodriguez, the Wildcats star fileback, had just 24 yards on nine carries.

He finally got going after the break and Kentucky needed every meter he could muster. In the early part of the fourth quarter, he stormed into the end zone for a 5-yard score to put the hosts on top 15-14. After Vandy kicked a field goal to retake the lead, 17-15, Rodriguez took just one click to change the score again: he ran 72 yards for another touchdown.

In all, Rodriguez ran for 162 yards and a few scores on 18 carries. But it wasn’t enough to help the Wildcats avoid the most embarrassing loss under Stoops’ watch.

Despite Rodriguez’s great show, it will be lost in time. The only thing people will remember from this game for years to come is the Commodores’ signature victory.

Bird’s eye view:Why Kentucky believes Rich Scangarello’s move to the booth will pay off in the final games

Appropriate attack never gets off the ground

On paper, Saturday looked like a game that Levis and his bevy of receivers should thrive in. Vanderbilt had the SECs worst passing defense, giving up 314 yards per game. Its an average that ranked 130th in the FBS 131 team, improving only Ohios 316.2 yards-per-game mark.

Blame it again. Blame the early kick. Blame the opponent.

Whatever the reason, Levis and his pass catchers never got into a rhythm. Levis finished with just 109 yards and less than a 50% (11 of 23) completion percentage.

While Levis seemed to be moving as well as he has since injuring his foot in a loss at Ole Miss last month, pocketing the games and scrambling for yards as needed, his usually reliable arm was there Saturday. not.

Reach Kentucky basketball and soccer reporter Ryan Black at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @RyanABlack.