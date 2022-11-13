Sports
Emmaus wins an emotional match and advances to the semi-finals
Emmaus defeated Honesdale 7-0 in a PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal hockey game Saturday afternoon at East Stroudsburg Souths Purple Pit to advance to a semifinal matchup Tuesday against Wilson of District 3 at a location and time to be determined.
But that wasn’t the big news coming out of the Green Hornets’ camp this week.
Emmaus (25-0) played the game wearing a No. 32 jersey draped on the bench in honor of teammate Hailey Cook, who was diagnosed with leukemia this week. Cook has made a valuable contribution to the Hornets with 11 goals and seven assists.
This game was dedicated to [Cook], said Emmaus coach Sue Butz-Stavin. On Wednesday she was diagnosed with leukemia. The doctors told her she will play again in the spring. We hope for the best for her.
After a relatively slow start that resulted in Honesdale (17-4) receiving the first two penalty corners, Emmaus started rolling with goals from Autumn Kenechel and Ava Zerfass. Zeefass, Melea Weber and Rachel Herbine scored before halftime to make it 5-0.
Autumn Held and Weber scored in the third quarter. Herbine now has 49 goals this season. Weber has 37, Very Fass 27, Kernechel eight and Hero five.
Junior goalkeeper Emma Cari made 10 saves to record her 18th shutout of the season.
We worked really hard and improved a lot, said Held, a junior defender on the left and an inserter on penalty corners. We certainly feed on that energy once we reach our first goal. We get more energy and we feed on that. We encourage each other and were there for each other. We help each other.
Emmaus has been in the state semifinals for 13 years in a row, dating back to 2010. The Green Hornets have won 69 consecutive games, including the last two PIAA titles, their 13th and 14th overall.
It’s really exciting to go to these games and play this far into the season, said Kernechel, a sophomore midfielder. It will be a challenge. Every team will play against us at their best. We have to be ready for that.
Wilson, the runner-up from District 3, defeated Emmaus 1-0 in the 2019 state semifinals, one of only three losses Emmaus has suffered since the start of the 2015 season. Since 2015, the Greens have Hornets set a record of 203-3.
Butz-Stavin said some players have dealt with respiratory infections, limiting their practice time, but despite them, the game on the pitch has not suffered.
“I’m proud of how we got on the field,” she said. It was a bit of a favorable start there with possession. We worked our way out. Honesdale has a couple of speedsters on their team. They challenged us. We really had to pick up ball speed and foot speed. Once we did that, we played well.
Sports Buzz
Daily
The latest sports news locally and nationally, and what’s happening in sports this afternoon and tonight.
Some advice from assistant Laree Beans also helped.
Coach Beans told the kids they really needed rebounds, and they did, Butz-Stavin said. We didn’t hit enough. When we did, it created some options.
Emmaus: 2 3 2 0 — 7
Honesdale: 0 0 0 0 — 0
Emmaus Goals: Ava Zerfass 2, Melea Weber 2, Rachel Herbine, Autumn Kernechel, Autumn Held. Assists: Herbine 3, Kernechel. Shots: 22. Penalty Corners: 9. Saves: Emma Cari 10.
Honesdale shots: 10. Penalty Corners: 7. Saves: Rachel Collins 15.
Tim Shoemaker is a freelancer for The Morning Call.
