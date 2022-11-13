Ducks pick up three wins at Watanabe Classic on Saturday





LAS VEGAS The Oregon women’s tennis team wrapped up day two of the Watanabe Classic on Saturday, as Lillian Mold and Karin Young each had singles wins, while Ares Teixido Garcia and Young had a doubles win at the Fertitta Tennis Complex. Young defeated Utah’s Katarina Hersh 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 to advance to the consolation final of her flight, finishing fifth in the eight-person streak. Mold reached the consolation final of her flight with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-0 victory over Iowa’s Anya Lamoreaux. Schimmel takes on Peppi Ramstedt of Long Beach State at 11 a.m. Young and Teixido Garcia won the consolation semifinal against Sarah Medik and Mathilde Tranberg of Long Beach State, 6-2. In the consolation final, the tandem will take on Samantha Horwood and Katya Hersh from Utah at 10:00 am Myah Petchy, who won her opening match on Friday to advance to the semifinals of her flight, will play in the third-place match against UNLV’s Molly Helgesson on Sunday at 11 a.m. PT after dropping a three-set decision to Andjela Skrobonja from the state of San Diego. , 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. In her singles, Teixido Garcia fell to UNLV’s Zita Kovacs, 6-3, 6-3. Teixido Garcia will match LBSU’s Rhona Cook in seventh place at 11am On the doubles side, Petchey and Mold fell to Iowa’s duo Samantha Mannix and Marisa Schmidt, 7-6. The Duck duo will meet Rhona Cook and Sheena Masuda of LBSU at 10:00 AM in the seventh place match. DOUBLE SEMI-FINAL (FLIGHT 1) Molly Helgesson/Zita Kovacs (UNLV) beats. Peppi Ramstedt/Justine Dondonay (LBSU) 7-6

Anastasia Goncharova/Marcela Lopez (Utah) defeats. Dianna Hayashida/ipasha Mehra (Iowa) 6-1 Consolation Semi Final Samantha Mannix/Marisa Schmidt (Iowa) beats. Myah Petchey / Lillian Mold (UO) 7-6

Andjela Skrobonja/Dariya Detkovskaya (SDSU) beats. Rhona Cook/Sheena Masuda (LBSU) 6-4 DOUBLE SEMI-FINAL (FLIGHT 2) Alicia Melosch/Andreea Velcea (SDSU) beats. Aura Fang/Salsa Aher (UNLV) 6-0

Cindy Hu/Coco Zhao (UNLV) beats. Anaya Lamoreaux/PiaKranholdt (Iowa) 6-3 Consolation Semi Final Samantha Horwood/Katya Hersh (Utah) defeats. Nina Zdravkovic/Leslie Fujitani (UNLV) 6-4

Karin Young/Ares Teixido Garcia (OU) beats. Sarah Medik/Mathilde Tranberg (LBSU) 6-2 SEMI-FINAL ONLY (FLIGHT 1) Anastasia Goncharova (Utah) defeats. Molly Helgesson (UNLV) 6-4, 4-2

Andjela Skrobonja (SDSU) beats. Myah Petchey (UO) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 Consolation Semi Final Marisa Schmidt (Iowa) beats. Mathilde Tranberg (LBSU) 6-3, 7-5

Sarah Medik (LBSU) defeats. Daianne Hayashida (Iowa) Without SEMI-FINAL ONLY (FLIGHT 2) Marcela Lopez (Utah) beats. Dariya Detkovskaya (SDSU) 6-4, 6-4

Alicia Melosch (SDSU) defeats. Vipasha Mehra (Iowa) 6-1, 61 Consolation Semi Final Sammantha Mannix (Iowa) beats. Rhona Cook (LBSU) 6-2, 6-1

Zita Kovacs (UNLV) beats. Ares Teixido (UO) 6-3, 6-3 SEMI-FINAL ONLY (FLIGHT 3) Andreea Velcea (SDSU) def. Cindy Hu (UNLV) 6-4, 7-5

Salsa Aher (UNLV) defeats. Justine Dondonay (LBSU) 6-2, 7-5 Consolation Semi Final Peppi Ramstedt (LBSU) beats. Samantha Horwood (Utah) 6-2, 6-3

Lillian Mold (UO) def. Anya Lamoreaux (Iowa) 6-3, 5-7 6-0 SEMI-FINAL ONLY (FLIGHT 4) Coco Zhao (UNLV) defeats. Hana Becirovic Novak (LBSU) 6-2, 6-7, 6-2

Pia Kranholdt (Iowa) beats. Sheena Masuda (LBSU) 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 Consolation Semi Final Karin Young (UO) beats. Katarina Hersh (Utah) 6-4, 2-6, 6-1

