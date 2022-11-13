APF Club captures PM Cup Cricket Championship title





The APF Club has won the title of the Prime Minister’s One-Day National Cricket Championships. The Armed Police Force Club (APF Club) defeated the defending champion Tribhuvan Army Club by four wickets in the final match to be held today at the Tribhuvan University cricket ground in Kirtipur. The APF Club has won a prize of one million rupees with this victory. APF Club chose to field first after winning the toss. The Army Club made 179 runs and lost all their wickets in 30 overs of the allotted 40 overs game. The APF Club reached its victory target of 180 runs in 38.3 overs and lost six wickets. Bhuwan Karki collected the highest number of runs, 55, for APF Club. He hit one six and four fours in 83 balls. Likewise, Sumit Maharjan made 34 runs off 45 balls, hitting five fours. Likewise skipper Sharad Bheswakar didn’t score 16 runs, Pradip Airi 20 runs, Sandip Jora 17 runs and Asif Shekh 14 runs. Moving towards bowling, Army Club’s Jitendra Mukhiya took two wickets, while Sompal Kami, Bikram Sob and Susan Bhari each had one wicket. Before this happened, while netting a 180-run victory target for APF Club, army clubRohit Kumar Poudel scored 49 runs, while Jitendra Mukhiya scored 24, Susan Bhari 19, Rajesh Pulami 18, Kushal Malla 16, Hari Chauhan 15, Arjun Saud 13 and captain Binod Bhandari 11 runs. Moving towards bowling, Army Club’s Amar Rautela and Mausam Dhakal took three wickets each, while Kishor Mahato took two. The army club has defeated Nepali Police Club by two wickets on Friday and entered the final, while the APF Club secured its place in the final by beating the Madhes province team in the semi-final on Thursday. The championship had started on October 30. Ten teams, each including a team from seven provinces and three departmental teams, took part in the tournament. —

