Maryland football defeated by No. 14 Penn State, 30-0′

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. Since the two programs first met on November 17, 1917, the Penn States home stadium, be it New Beaver Field or, since 1960, Beaver Stadium has been a home of horrors for Maryland football. The Nittany Lions, ranked as the 14th best team in the country in the most recent AP poll, came in on Saturday, winning 23 of the 25 games played at Happy Valley.

The caveat to that stat is that both Terps wins had been won in the last four match-ups, the last of which was in 2020, albeit in an empty stadium due to COVID-19 with many of the same players taking the field in 2022. rendition of the matchup.

For a program still looking for a real rival in the Big Ten, Saturday’s showdown with Penn State offered a program that recruits many of the same players as Maryland and has a large alumni presence in the Washington, D.C. area. , a handful of opportunities. Not only would a win mean Maryland would be 7-3 for the first time in more than a decade and take the first win over a ranked Big Ten team since entering the conference, it would be undeniable proof that Maryland at the very least , getting closer to consistently competing with programs like Penn State, which have a long tradition of winning football.

For a few years now, the Terps have felt like they are on the brink of turning a corner and breaking through. For 108,796 raucous fans, they could have made a definitive statement.

From the first kick-off to the final whistle, it was crystal clear that this was not going to happen. At halftime, Maryland trailed 27-0, the second game in a row in which it was held scoreless in the first two quarters.

The final score was 30-0, but it might as well have been 100-0. The result of Saturday’s game was never in question.

It’s time, starting with myself, to take a closer look at everything we’ve been doing on offense, on defense, on special teams and find a way to get us back on track, Maryland head coach Mike Locksley said. after the match.

Maryland’s all-time record against Penn State is now 3-42-1. Mike Locksleys teams have been shut out twice in his four seasons as head coach: against Penn State in both 2019 and 2022. A blip on the radar than a harbinger of future results.

Nothing embodied the Terps’ frustratingly close hold with real success in recent years than a couple of fourth-and-1 plays in the first half. Maryland needed a stop to generate any semblance of positive momentum, but folded and let the worst-case scenario happen. Nicholas Singleton, one of Penn States star freshman running backs, took handoffs to the end zone on both fourth-down plays from 45 and 27 yards respectively.

Singleton and fellow freshman back Kaytron Allen combined for 179 of Penn States’ 190 first-half rushing yards, the majority of the Nittany Lions’ 296 total yards of offense in the first 30 minutes. By comparison, Maryland had just 27 yards of offense in the first half, just seven on the ground.

We’ll just have to do our part, said the red shirt freshman from Maryland walking back to Roman Hemby. Clear, [less than] 10 riveting yards isn’t what we were looking for…we weren’t able to make plays when they mattered most to us.

Terps’ defenses, especially against the run, seemed outperformed by the Penn States linemen, and the same can be said for the Marylands attack, which failed to slow down Nittany Lions’ dangerous defensive front at all. Penn State fired Maryland redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa seven times, leaving him uncomfortable all evening.

Chop Robinson, a sophomore linebacker who moved to Penn State from Maryland in the off-season, contributed two sacks of his own. Robinson was the highest-rated class of 2021 recruit to see the field for the Terps last year and was seen by many as a potential building block for the program before his departure.

They put a lot of pressure on our quarterback today, not just, you know, Chop, but across the board. It’s a matter of covering people up, Locksley said.

Whether it was the Nittany Lions game, the intimidating environment or both, Tagovailoa seemed lost the entire game. He passed for a career-low 74 yards, just a week away from a 77 yards performance against Wisconsin, which was then the lowest point of his time at College Park. It wasn’t just him, the Terps were dominated in virtually every facet of the game, but for a team that has to put points on the board to win, Tagovailoa wasn’t playing winning football.

He is like the rest of us on the attacking side of the ball. We haven’t played very well, Locksley said of Tagovailoas’ recent troubles. We didn’t execute or leave and do the things I’ve seen us do in practice. It doesn’t appear in the games.

As the rain clouds rolled in and the sun set at State College, Maryland’s hopes for a special season faded to black. The prospects for Maryland to come back with a win next weekend look bleak as it houses Ohio’s No. 2 state, a team it has never beaten.

Perhaps the Terps will shock and beat the Buckeyes, a result that would be the most unexpected win in recent program history, but their chances are slim. Maryland wasn’t expected to leave Beaver Stadium with a win, but to prove that this year’s team is truly different from the ones that came before it, it had to at least be competitive.

It was a tough game, said youth defender Beau Brade. We thought we came here, you know, really, you know, to beat them. We thought we were capable of it, what we still think we’re just having a rough day didn’t go well for us.

Players and coaches within the Marylands program have admitted they need to win more games against Penn State to call the series anything close to rivalry. On Saturday, it seemed those feelings were mutual.

Three things to know

1. Tagovailoa didn’t look at all. Just a week after posting arguably the worst performance of his college career, Tagovailoa looked upset again. He was totally ineffective at passing the ball and couldn’t let anything happen to his legs either. The offensive line didn’t do him any favors, but a player with such high expectations as Tagovailoa needs to play better if Maryland is to have any chance against teams like Penn State.

2. Maryland’s cattle defenses were nowhere to be found. Like Tagovailoa, Marylands defenses saw abhorrent against Wisconsin and did not improve against Penn State. The Terps allowed 278 yards against the Badgers and 249 yards against the Nittany Lions in the past two weeks, for a total of 527 yards. That aspect of the game has been a weakness for Maryland all season, but lately it has become more apparent.

3. The Nittany Lions continue to dominate the Terps. In its 105-year, 46-game history, Penn State has lost only three times to Maryland. The potential is there for the game to become a regional rivalry given the two programs don’t have a natural conference rival and their relative proximity to each other, but that will have to wait for the series to become more competitive.