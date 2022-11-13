Lightning Round: World Cup of Hockey to be postponed to at least 2025





In yesterday’s statement, the NHL and NHL Players Association announced that they plan to move the World Cup of Hockey to at least February 2025, saying that this is not feasible in the current environment. The tournament was initially scheduled for February 2024. While some sources cite logistical or broadcasting issues as the reason for this delay, the biggest reason for the delay was clearly Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. Since February, Russia has been banned from participating in international tournaments by IIHF and many countries are against the participation of Russian players, even under a different name and without national symbols. The NHL and NHLPA hope the political climate will change next year, allowing the Russian players to compete in the World Cup. Since the NHL players had not competed in two previous Olympic hockey tournaments, the World Cup is the only opportunity to see the best hockey players in the world compete under their national flag. Russia has been one of the strongest national teams in hockey and the NHL is expected to be interested in their participation. The previous World Cup was held in Toronto, Ontario, in 2016, where Canada defeated Team Europe in the best-of-three final. Unlike last time when the tournament was held in September, the league plans to hold the tournament in the middle of the regular season next time. According to some sources, the NHL planned to hold games in both Europe and North America. Lightning links The Tampa Bay Lightning suffered a 5-1 defeat to the Washington Capitals on fridaynight. Nick Perbix scored the only goal for the Bolts [Raw Charge] The Tampa Bay Lightning lost to the Washington Capitals, 5-1, on Friday night. Not only that, but they finished the game with only three healthy defenders as Cal Foote, Erik Cernak and Mikhail Sergachev finished the game in the locker room. Nick Perbix scored the lone goal for the Lightning, while Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves on 24 shots. Sonny Milano scored his first two goals as a member of the Capitals, while Conor Sheary and Aliaksei Protas also scored. Darcy Kuemper had some great saves out of 28 he made that night. The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Belleville Senators, 4-2, at the Upstate Medical University Arena yesterday. Darren Raddysh was banned for this match after his goal against Lukas Rousek in their game on Wednesday The Lightning also reassigned Jaydon Dureau to the Solar Bears. Dureau played in seven games for Syracuse this season and recorded one assist. The Orlando Solar Bears also celebrated their win last night after defeating the Jacksonville Icemen. Hockey News Last night’s results in the NHL. The Columbus blue jackets defender Zach Werenski will miss the rest of the season after suffering a severed shoulder and a torn labrum on Thursday. The #CBJ announce that Zach Werenski is ready for the regular season. He suggested a severed shoulder and a torn labrum last night. Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) Nov 11, 2022 PqCapitals head coach Peter Laviolette missed their game against the Lightning after entering the COVID-19 protocol. #Capital letters head coach Peter Laviolette is currently on the NHL’s COVID protocol. As a result, he will not sit behind the bench for tonight and Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay. Assistant coach Kevin McCarthy will take on head coaching duties in the meantime. CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) Nov 11, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rawcharge.com/2022/11/12/23454650/lightning-round-world-cup-of-hockey-is-delayed-at-least-until-2025-nhl-news-round-up The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos