Five Tigers Claim Individual Titles At Wrestling’s Tiger Style Invite





Results Kansas City, Mo. The University of Missouri wrestling team took first place at the Tiger Style Invite with 187.5 points on Saturday, November 12 in Kansas City. The Tigers also saw five wrestlers earn individual titles. red shirt junior Brock Mauller earned the first individual title for Mizzou, winning a 2-0 decision at 149 pounds. In the 157 pound disc, redshirt senior Jarrett Jacques had a 6-2 decision to claim the championship. sophomore Keegan O’Toole kept the streak alive, going 3-0 on the day and finishing on top of the 165 bracket with a pin. In the Battle of the Tigers at 184, sophomore Colton Hawks sharp Sean Harman in a 5-4 decision, as the team claimed first, second and third in the weight class. Close the invitation, redshirt junior Zach Elam excited the home crowd and earned the top spot at 285 by an important decision, 11-2. Five real freshmen gained their first peer experience for the Tigers, with Zachry Seltzer third out of 133, Clayton Whiting be third at 184, Tommy Hagan claims sixth at 197 and James Conway seventh out of 165. Overall, Missouri saw five in first, four in second, four in third, and one in fourth. NEXT ONE The Tigers head into the desert after the Tiger Style Invite to take on No. 6 Arizona State on Thursday, November 17 in Tempe, Arizona. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. CT at the Mullett Arena. FOLLOWING THE TIGERS Visit MUTigers.com for the latest information on all things Mizzou Wrestling. You can also find the Tigers on social media by liking us on Facebook (Mizzou Wrestling) and following us on Twitter and Instagram (@MizzouWrestling). Full Mizzou Results 125 | Noah Surtin (placed 2nd) 3-1 Noah Surtin (MIZ) over Zach Spence (Maryland), Fall 1:44 Noah Surtin (MIZ) about Gabe Giampietro (Drexel) TF 6:04 (18-2) Noah Surtin (MIZ) about Jayden Carson (Little Rock) MD 11-2 Antonio Lorenzo about Noah Surtin (MIZ), SV-1 8-6 125 | Peyton Moore 1-3 Antonio Lorenzo (Cal Poly) on Peyton Moore (MIZ), Autumn 2:16 Peyton Moore (MIZ) above Zach Spence (Maryland), MD 13-1 Reid Nelson (Little Rock) past Peyton Moore (MIZ), December 7-5 Gabe Giampietro (Drexel) on Peyton Moore (MIZ), Fall 1:15 133 Connor Brown (Place 2nd) 2-1 Connor Brown (MIZ) over Kole Brower (Illinois) 2-2, Fall 2:31 Connor Brown (MIZ) on Cael Keck (Little Rock), MD 9-0 Lucas Byrd (Illinois) on Connor Brown (MIZ), December 7-3 133| Zachry Seltzer (placed 3rd) 3-1 Lucas Byrd (Illinois) on Zachry Seltzer (MIZ), Dec 3-1 Zeke Seltzer (MIZ) on Kyle Waterman (Drexel), December 4-2 Zeke Seltzer (MIZ) on Cael Keck (Little Rock), December 7-1 Zachry Seltzer (MIZ) over Ethan Rotondo (Cal Poly), SV-1 3-1 141 | Korbin Shepherd (Place 3rd) 2-1 Korbin Shepherd (MIZ) on Jaylen Carson (Little Rock), Dec 3-2 Kal Miller (Maryland) about Korbin Shepherd (MIZ), December 4-0 Korbin Shepherd (MIZ) over Jordan Soriano (Drexel), fall 0:29 Korbin Shepherd (MIZ) over Zeth Romney (Cal Poly), Dec 3-2 149 | Brock Mauller (Placed 1st) 3-0 Brock Mauller (MIZ) on Adam Jacob (Cal Poly), MD 14-4 Brock Mauller (MIZ) over Ethen Miller (Maryland), December 7-4 Brock Mauller (MIZ) over Dom Demas (Cal Poly), Dec 2-0 Nate Pulliam (7th placed) 2-2 Luke Nichter (Drexel) about Nate Pulliam (MIZ), MD 14-4 Nate Pulliam (MIZ), on Jake Harrier (Illinois), December 7-6 Dominic Findora (Drexel) on Nate Pulliam (MIZ), December 14-8 Nate Pulliam (MIZ) about Luke Nichter (Drexel), by Forfeit 157 | Jarrett Jacques (Placed 1st) 4-0 Jarrett Jacques (MIZ) on Daniel Vizcarra (Cal Poly), RM 11-1 Jarrett Jacques (MIZ) on Tyler Williams (Drexel), TF 6:23 (18-3) Jarrett Jacques (MIZ) on Luke Odom (Illinois), TF 7:00 (20-5) Jarrett Jacques (MIZ) over Michael North (Maryland), December 6-2 Logan Gioffre (placed 3rd) 4-1 Anthony Federico (Illinois) on Logan Gioffre (MIZ), Dec 5-4 Logan Gioffre (MIZ) over Austin Keal (Little Rock), SV-1 3-1 Logan Gioffre (MIZ) on Tyler Williams (Drexel), Fall 5:44 Logan Gioffre (MIZ over Luka Wick (Cal Poly), December 3-1 Logan Gioffre (MIZ) over Luke Odom (Illinois), December 6-2 165 | Keegan O’Toole (Placed 1st) 3-0 Keegan O`Toole (MIZ) on Cash Stewart (Cal Poly), TF 7:00 (23-8) Keegan O`Toole (MIZ) on Evan Barczak (Drexel), Fall 7:00 Keegan O`Toole (MIZ) on Danny Braunagel (Illinois) Fall 6:11 165 | James Conway (7th placed) 2-2 Danny Braunagel (Illinois) about James Conway (MIZ), MD 18-7 James Conway (MIZ) on Cash Stewart (Cal Poly), Dec 6-4 Lucas Cordio (Maryland) about James Conway (MIZ), December 11-5 James Conway (MIZ) on Legend Lamer (Cal Poly), Med. Take in custody 174 | Peyton Mocco (placed 2nd) 3-1 Peyton Mocco (MIZ) on Zeke Beach (Little Rock), Fall 3:41 Peyton Mocco (MIZ) over Kendall La Rosa (Cal Poly), December 4-1 Peyton Mocco (MIZ) over Caden Ernd, Illinois, December 8-2 Edmond Ruth (Illinois) about Peyton Mocco (MIZ), December 7-5 174| Elli’s nurse (7th placed) 2-2 Edmond Ruth (Illinois) about Elli’s nurse (Missouri), MD 16-6 Elli’s nurse (MIZ) on Jack Janda (Drexel), December 8-2 Kendall La Rosa (Cal Poly) over Elli’s nurse (MIZ), MD 15-4 Pfleger (MIZ) over Zeke Beach (Little Rock), MD 15-4 184 | Sean Harman (placed 2nd) 2-1 Sean Harman (MIZ) about William Edgar (Little Rock), TF 7:00 (21-1) Sean Harman (MIZ) over Brian Bonino (Drexel), December 3-2 Colton Hawks (MIZ) over Sean Harman (MIZ), Dec 5-4 184 | Colton Hawks (Placed 1st) 3-0 Colton Hawks (MIZ) on Josh Stillings (Drexel), MD 17-6 Colton Hawks (MIZ) over Clayton Whiting (Missouri), December 3-1 Colton Hawks (MIZ) over Sean Harman (MIZ), Dec 5-4 184 | Clayton Whiting (placed 3rd) 3-1 Clayton Whiting (MIZ) on Dylan Connell (Illinois), December 5-4 Colton Hawks (MIZ) over Clayton Whiting (Missouri), December 3-1 Clayton Whiting (MIZ) over Chase Mielnik (Maryland), December 11-6 Clayton Whiting (MIZ) on Dylan Connell (Illinois), Dec 2-1 197 | Jesse Cassatt (7th placed) 1-2 Isaiah Pettigrew (Illinois) on Jesse Cassatt (MIZ), Dec 6-0 Joe Braunagel (Illinois) on Jesse Cassatt (MIZ), Autumn 2:08 Jesse Cassatt (MIZ) on Matthew Weinert (Little Rock), December 8-2 197 | Tommy Hagan (Place 6th) 1-3 Zac Braunagel (Illinois) about Tommy Hagan (MIZ), MD 19-6 Tommy Hagan (MIZ) on Matthew Weinert (Little Rock), Dec 5-2 Isaiah Pettigrew (Illinois) on Tommy Hagan (MIZ), Dec 10-6 Joe Braunagel (Illinois) on Tommy Hagan autumn 4:21 285 | Zach Elam (Placed 1st) 3-0 Zach Elam (MIZ) over Apollo Gothard (Little Rock), Fall 0:39 Zach Elam (MIZ) on Nate Glass (Cal Poly), Fall 1:02 Zach Elam (MIZ) above Trevor Tinker (Cal Poly), MD 11-2 285 | Steven Kolcheff (Place as 4th) 3-2 Trevor Tinker (Cal Poly) on Steven Kolcheff (MIZ), Fall 5:35 Steven Kolcheff (MIZ) on Eli Anthony (Drexel), Fall 1:47 Steven Kolcheff (Missouri) on Keith Miley (Little Rock), December 10-5 Steven Kolcheff (MIZ) on Nate Glass (Cal Poly), Dec 11-7 Matt Wroblewski (Illinois) on Steven Kolcheff (MIZ), Dec 5-1 285 | Seth Nitzel (placed 5th) 3-2 Seth Nitzel (MIZ) on Matt Wroblewski (Illinois), December 4-0 Seth Nitzel (MIZ) above Keith Miley (Little Rock), MD 12-2 Trevor Tinker (Cal Poly) on Seth Nitzel (MIZ), Fall 5:34 Matt Wroblewski (Illinois) on Seth Nitzel (MIZ), December 7-2 Seth Nitzel (MIZ) on Nate Glass (Cal Poly), MD 18-4 Team results 1. Missouri – 187.5 2. Cal Poly – 129.5 3. Illinois – 127.5 4. Small Rock – 93.5 5. Maryland – 92 6. Drexel – 70

