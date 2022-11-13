‘England has Pakistani bowlers India jaise nahi hai. Walkover nahi Milega’ | Cricket

Pakistan will face England in the final of the Men’s T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Both teams will be eyeing their second title during the global event; while Pakistan lifted the trophy in 2009, England won the title a year later. The Babar Azam-led side had a rather dramatic campaign where they were about to be knocked out in the Super 12 stage itself; however, the other results in their group favored Pakistan in reaching the semi-finals before the side’s convincing win over New Zealand in the knockout match.

England meanwhile crushed India by 10 wickets in a brilliant all round performance in Adelaide. The opening duo of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales forged a 170-run tie to secure a final showdown against Pakistan. However, former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar thinks it won’t be so easy for England when they take on Babar Azam’s men on Sunday.

farak ye padega ki england ek extended position me hai. England’s confidence will soar. England ko pata hai ki yahan par Pakistan bowlers India bowling ki tarah nahi hai. Yahan cough na cough karke jeetna apdega. Itni aasani se walkover nahi milega. (The difference is that England are in a comprehensive position, their confidence will soar. England know that Pakistani bowlers are not like India. They will have to work hard to win, they will not get a walkover), Akhtar said on his official YouTube channel.

The former Pakistani speedster also spoke of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s return to scoring points, stressing that their increased punching power in the semi-final against New Zealand was a big boost for the squad.

Babar aur Rizwan pe bohot dependent karta hai. Jis strike rate se khele hain, vo important hain. Jin 6 overs me hamaara strike rate is missing tha, vo vaapis aa gaya hai. Melbourne wicket allows karegi aapko ki aap ussi pass rate ko maintain karke khelein. (Much depends on Babar and Rizwan. Their pass rate against New Zealand was very important. The Melbourne wicket would allow them to maintain a similar pass rate), Akhtar said.