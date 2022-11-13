Tennessee Football Beats Missouri to Rekindle College Football Playoff Push

Tennessee football broke its single-game school record in total offense with a 66-24 win over Missouri on Saturday, rebounding from its first loss against Georgia.

The No. 5 Vols (9-1, 5-1 SEC) reached the record 718 yards (vs. Troy in 2012) and finished with 724 yards. Their 66 points were the most scored against an SEC team in school history and the third highest by Tennessee in any game in the modern era, since 1933.

It was a welcome relief after Tennessee lost to Georgia and dropped out of the top four in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Tennessee set an undefeated home record (7-0) for the first time since 2007. It will conclude the regular season with road races in South Carolina and Vanderbilt and then enter the postseason.

Here are six observations of Tennessee’s win over Missouri (4-6, 2-5) on a wet and cold afternoon at Neyland Stadium.

Hendon Hooker regains Heisman pace

Quarterback Hendon Hooker, a Virginia Tech transfer and sixth-year senior, was joined by about 30 family members for his final home game. He was one of 21 players recognized on senior day.

Hooker had good stats to continue his Heisman Trophy campaign and recover from a subpar outing against Georgia. He finished 25-of-34 passes for 355 yards, three TDs and no interceptions. And he ran 54 yards and a TD.

Hooker moved up to No. 5 on the high school career list with 55 TD passes, despite playing less than two seasons for the Vols. Only Peyton Manning (89), Casey Clausen (75), Erik Ainge (72) and Tyler Bray (69) are ahead of Hooker’s 55 TD passes.

In the fourth quarter, reserve quarterback Joe Milton hit Ramel Keyton for a 46-yard TD pass.

Attack bounces back from game in Georgia

A week after racking up just 289 yards against Georgia, the Vols topped that total at halftime. They were more like the team that led FBS in total offense and number 2 in scoring offenses coming into the game.

Tennessee marched 91 yards on his first possession, capped by Jabari Smalls 10-yard TD run. It was the Vols’ sixth scoring run of at least 90 yards this season and their first since the Alabama game.

Klein, Jaylen Wright and freshman Dylan Sampson helped Tennessee rush over 200 yards. And Hooker spread the ball in the passing game.

Jalin Hyatt exceeds 1,000 yards, nears Vols record

Jalin Hyatt became the ninth player in Tennessee history to receive 1,000 yards in a single season. Robert Meachem holds the school record with 1,298 yards in 2006.

Hyatt had seven catches for 146 yards and a TD. He has 1,116 yards this season. In the third quarter, Hooker faked a jet sweep to Sampson and threw a pass to Hyatt who shot down the sideline. Hyatt ran behind Bru McCoys downfield block for a 68-yard TD.

It was the Hyatts school – TD’s 15th reception this season, leading the FBS and ranking sixth on the SEC’s only season list.

Princeton Fant scores again and again

Princeton Fant, a sixth-year senior, continued to score in his final game at Neyland Stadium. He caught two TD passes, a 19-yarder and a 2-yarder, at the tight end.

In recent competitions, Fant has used his versatility as a runner and passer on trick plays. He has racked up seven TDs in the past five games, including four rushing, two receiving and one passing.

Cedric Tillman sat outside as a precaution

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman was in uniform during warm-ups and senior day recognition. But when the team came out of the tunnel, he was wearing a jersey and sweatpants.

A Tennessee spokesperson said Tillman was not playing due to injury-related precautions. He sustained an ankle injury against Akron on September 17 and missed the next four games. He returned against Kentucky on October 29 and played against Georgia.

Tillman, a preseason All-SEC roster, was a 1,000-yard receiver last season. He has 28 catches for 336 yards and a TD in five games this season.

Miscues from Vols kept Missouri close

A Tennessee penalty and sloppy pass coverage led to Missouris first two TDs. It turned what could have been an early defeat into a 28-17 halftime lead for the Vols.

In the first quarter, the Missouri Vols stopped within the 10-yard line. But on the field goal, Aaron Beasley lined up the long snapper, resulting in a penalty and a first down. Missouri scored a TD on the next play.

In the second quarter, Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw a pass to Tauskie Dove on a fourth-and-1 game. Cornerback Brandon Turnage lost sight of the ball and Jaylen McCollough collided with Turnage when Dove made the catch. Dove jogged into the end zone for a 43-yard TD.

The Tennessee defense succumbed in the second half to a run of three stops and an awkward recovery by Doneiko Slaughter.

