



In addition to the chance to win his first-ever ATP Finals trophy, Rafael Nadal could end the year as the world’s number one with a successful week to close out the season. Pre-tournament leader Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out with a muscle injury meaning Stefanos Tsitsipas will displace him if he wins the final without losing a match. However, Nadal could take the top spot if Tsitsipas doesn’t and the Spaniard reach the final after winning his three group stage matches. How does the tournament work? What is the draw and what is the schedule? This is what you should pay attention to before the showpiece starts. LAKE:United Cup 2023: when is it, groups, countries, players, cities and how to watch new tennis tournaments When and where are the ATP Finals 2022? Fifty-two years after they were first held, the finals will take place in Turin, Italy, where they will be played for the second consecutive year until 2025. Alexander Zverev dethroned Daniil Medvedev in 2021 and won the final in straight sets. Who will play in the ATP Finals 2022? The top seven players in the world and one player who has won a Grand Slam title during the year reach the final. If more than one player outside the top seven has won a title during the year, the highest ranked player will reach the final. Novak Djokovic in eighth place won Wimbledon and world number nine Taylor Fritz has replaced Alcaraz as no player outside the top eight has won a major this year. Player sow Rafael Nadal 1 Stefanos Tsitsipas 2 Casper Ruud 3 Daniil Medvedev 4 Happy Auger-Too 5 Andrey Rublev 6 Novak Djokovic 7 Taylor Fritz 8 ATP Doubles Finals Player sow Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski 1 Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury 2 Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer 3 Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 4 Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek 5 Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6 Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 7 Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios 8 ATP Finals 2022 format The final divides the eight players into two groups of four, with the player with the best record in each group facing the player who finishes second in the other group in the semi-finals. Players who have won the same number of matches will be separated at the start of the tournament, followed by the highest percentage of sets won, largest percentage of games won and highest ranking. All singles, including the final, are the best of three tie-break sets. All doubles matches are in two sets, with a tiebreak if necessary to decide the match. Draw ATP Finals 2022 Singles green group: Nadal, Ruud, Auger Aliassime, Fritz

Nadal, Ruud, Auger Aliassime, Fritz Singles red group: Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Rublev, Djokovic

Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Rublev, Djokovic Double green group: Koolhof/Skupski, Mektic/Pavic, Dodig/Krajicek, Kokkinakis/Kyrgios

Koolhof/Skupski, Mektic/Pavic, Dodig/Krajicek, Kokkinakis/Kyrgios Double red group:Ram/Salisbury, Arevalo/Rojer, Glasspool/Heliovaara, Granollers/Zeballos Schedule and results ATP Finals2022 singles Doubles and singles take place in every session on every day. All times are GMT. Date Contest Time Phase sun 13 november Square vs Auger Aliassime 10:30 round ruby sun 13 november Nadal vs Frits 17:30 round ruby Mon 14 November Medvedev vs Rublev 10:30 round ruby Mon 14 November Tsitsipas vs Djokovic 17:30 round ruby tuesday 15 november TB 10:30 round ruby tuesday 15 november TB 17:30 round ruby Wednesday November 16 TB 10:30 round ruby Wednesday November 16 TB 17:30 round ruby Thursday 17 November TB 10:30 round ruby Thursday 17 November TB 17:30 round ruby fri 18 november TB 10:30 round ruby fri 18 november TB 17:30 round ruby Sat 19 November TB 10:30 Semi-finals Sat 19 November TB 17:30 Semi-finals sun 20 november TB 15:00 Last ATP Finals2022 doubles schedule and results Date Contest Time Phase sun 13 november Arevalo/Rojer vs Glasspool/Heliovaar 10:30 round ruby sun 13 november Ram/Salisbury vs Granollers/Zeballos 17:30 round ruby Mon 14 November Koolhof/Skupski vs Kokkinakis/Kyrgios 10:30 round ruby Mon 14 November Mektic/Pavic vs Dodig/Krajicek 17:30 round ruby tuesday 15 november TB 10:30 round ruby tuesday 15 november TB 17:30 round ruby Wednesday November 16 TB 10:30 round ruby Wednesday November 16 TB 17:30 round ruby Thursday 17 November TB 10:30 round ruby Thursday 17 November TB 17:30 round ruby fri 18 november TB 10:30 round ruby fri 18 november TB 17:30 round ruby Sat 19 November TB 10:30 Semi-finals Sat 19 November TB 17:30 Semi-finals sun 20 november TB 15:00 Last LAKE:Tennis’ top Grand Slam winners of all time: who has won the most titles? How to watch the ATP Finals 2022? UK United States Canada Australia TV channel tennis channel – being into sports Stream Amazon Prime video Tennis Channel App, Tennis Channel Plus TSN being into sports ATP Finals 202 prize money Participating in the final is a lucrative business, the prize money is increasing this year. EvenHolger Rune, the 19-year-old number ten in the world who is on standby in case one of the starting eight gets injured, is guaranteed to be $150,000 (about 127,000). The second numbers below are the double prices. Doubles players share the money they win. Phase Rate Varied $150,000 (127,000) / $50,000 (42,000) Played one game $160,000 (135,000) / $52,000 (44,000) Played two games $240,000 (203,000) / $97,500 (82,300) Three games played $320,000 (270,000) / $130,000 (110,000) round robin win $383,300 (323,700) / $93,300 (78,800) Semi-final win $1.1 million (903,725) / $170,000 (144,000) Champion $2.2 million (1.9 million) / $350,400 (296,000) undefeated champion $4.7 million (4 million) / $930,300 ($786,000)

