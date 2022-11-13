Crofton wins 3A field hockey title in his second season as a program





Reply to this story Remark OWINGS MILLS, Md. Kylie Corcoran shone towards the Stevenson University scoreboard during the fourth quarter of Saturdays Maryland 3A hockey state championship. Crofton found himself allied with River Hill, his powerful attack largely thwarted by the Howard County defenses. Corcoran and her teammates believed that after last year’s loss to eventual 3A champion Arundel, a title was within reach for the program in its second year. And it was Corcoran who gave the Cardinals glory with a shot into the left corner of the net with four minutes left in regular season to secure a 2-1 win and the first championship in the history of the program. In fraught Anne Arundel County, Crofton field hockey is ready to emerge You can tell when Kylie gets this fire in her eye, and she had it there at the end, said Crofton coach Amy Srickus. Corcoran, a junior midfielder whose game winner was her team-best 21st goal of the season, said the Cardinals (16-2) have started to ramp up the intensity in practice this year. Still, practice can’t always prepare you for these late-game scenarios. Frankly, it was very stressful, Corcoran said. You play games like this all the time. In your mind you just say that you have to get the ball into the back of the net. And that’s what I did. Crofton, who has scored more than four goals in 10 games this season, had another strong attack in River Hill (16-3), which had outperformed his opponents 20-2 in the postseason that started on Saturday. Nearly six minutes into the game, River Hill sophomore forward Maya Chan fired a shot past Cardinals goalkeeper Ryleigh Osborne. Crofton answered quickly. Later in the first quarter, sophomore midfielder Karryn Dean gave Mary-Cate Parks a pass. The sophomore striker shot the ball into the right side of the cage, tying the match at one. Osborne had plenty of action in front of the net against River Hill’s 14 penalty corners. Like Corcoran, she sensed the intensity of a game of this magnitude, but didn’t let it deter her. Being a goalkeeper is a lot of pressure. But it’s how you handle that pressure, Osborne said. As a goalkeeper, the pressure is a gift. We must learn to grow from the pressure and that we live for it. For Hawks Coach Shelly Chamness, her 23rd year at the helm for the second season in a row ended in heartbreak. River Hill had had a 14-game winning streak, but Chamness knew the Hawks were in trouble just before Corcoran took her shot. We hit exactly number 8, Chamness said, trying to avoid it.

