The death of teenage girls, not suicide but murder; police caught her father





Personnel Reporter: The death of a teenage girl in the Kalamna area on November 6, suspected of being a suicide, has now been found to be a murder case during police investigation. Police have arrested the late girl’s father on a murder charge, who faked the murder as suicide, allegedly inspired by a television show, police said. The suspect was identified as Guddu Chhotelal Rajak (40), a resident of Kalamna village. According to the police, Guddu, a laborer, lived with his two daughters – Mahi (16) and Ziya (12). After the death of his wife, who committed suicide in 2016, he married a woman a few years ago. His second wife deserted him. Mahi Rajak (16) was found hanging from a ceiling raft. Kalamna Police personnel rushed to the scene and sent the body for autopsy. Police had recovered five suicide notes where Mahi had named her stepmother, uncle, aunt and grandparents for coercing her into marriage, and had even charged them with sexual assault. A case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code and Subsections of the POCSO Act was registered against the family members and was arrested by the police. The police were suspicious of Guddu’s role. They confiscated his cell phone and sent it to Cyber ​​Experts for analysis. A photo was found in the cell phone showing Mahi alive with the noose around her neck. The police got the idea of ​​exactly what had happened to Mahi and took the Guddu into custody. He confessed to committing the murder. A police official said Guddu conceived the conspiracy after seeing a crime-based daily soap ‘CID’ to teach a lesson to his relatives, including his second wife. He told his daughters that he would give lessons to the relatives for which he asked Mahi to write suicide notes. On November 6, at 3 a.m., he woke up his daughters and told them he needed Mahi’s photo in order to submit it to the police. Guddu reportedly tied the rope to the ceiling raft at the house and asked Mahi to stand on a table. The youngest daughter Ziya took Mahi’s photo in the cell phone as she stood on the table with the noose around her neck, the official said. Suddenly Guddu kicked the table. As a result, Mahi was suspended from the ceiling fan. She called for help, but Guddu just saw her die, police said. At the crime scene, he kept the suicide notes that were later confiscated by the police. Police added Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code to the case and arrested Guddu. The arrest was made by Sr PI Vinod Patil, WAPI Chanda Dandawate, PSI Manoj Raut and associates including Suresh Barwe, Roshan Durugkar, Atul Shirbhate and others.

