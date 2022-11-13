Swimming and diving for women: Macalester swims well in St. Kates





ST. PAUL, Minn. The Macalester College women’s swim and dive team put in several strong performances Saturday afternoon in a doubles competition at St. Catherine University. The Scots lost the doubles match to the defending MIAC champion Wildcats, 164-126. Macalester scored significant points in the diving events. sophomore Kate Yehlea (Madison, Wis./James Madison Memorial) won both the 1-meter and 3-meter, while the first year Jamie Carlberg (Sanbornville, NH/Phillips Exeter Academy) was second on the 3-meter board and third on the 1-meter board. Senior Katie Kelbrants (Minneapolis, Minn./Minneapolis South) was second on the 1-meter board. First year Skye Smith (Stillwater, Minn.) earned the Scots’ only individual swim win. first in the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:58.89, which ranks 33rd in Division III. Schmit also finished second in the 500-meter freestyle at 5:26.66. First year Izzy Uhlhorn-Thornton (Mill Valley, California/Tamalpais) took second place in the 100-meter breaststroke (1:08.43), the 200-meter breaststroke (2:31.25) and the 200-meter individual medley (2:16.68). Also second place in their events was the first year Hannah Zurni (Hudson, Wis./Hudson) in the 200 Butterfly (2:21.18), sophomore Natalie Pollock (Madison, Wis./Madison West) in the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.68), and junior Jocelyn Radke (Indianapolis, Ind.) in the 100-meter freestyle (55.70). Radke also finished third in the 100m backstroke in 1:02.45. Others who swam well were freshmen Emma Henry (Chesapeake, Va./Oscar Smith), who placed third in both the 200-meter freestyle and 200-meter backstroke, sophomore Eleanor Petrin (Excelsior, Minn./Minnetonka), who finished third in the 200-meter butterfly, sophomore Olga Merkadeau (Lafayette, California/The College Preparatory School), who finished third in the 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter butterfly, and sophomore Anna Rakowski (Vergennes, Vt./Vergennes Union), who finished third in the 100 freestyle. The Scots finished the game with a win in the 400m freestyle relay, with Henry, Radke, Schmit and senior Grace Madigan (Middleton, Wis./Middleton) finished first with a time of 3:43.65. Next up for Macalester is a double encounter at Hamline on November 19. Click here for the full results.

