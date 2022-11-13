UVA Football Blown Out By Pittsburgh 37-7, Officially Ineligible For A Bowling Match





After really battling #17 North Carolina last week, the Virginia Cavaliers hosted the Pittsburgh Panthers looking today to keep the positive momentum flowing and keep the dream of eligibility for a bowl alive for another week. Unfortunately for Tony Elliott and his company, that went out the window almost immediately. When UVA got the first kick, the Wahoo attack hit the field. On the very first play of scrimmage, Brennan Armstrong telegraphed a pass to Sackett Wood in the flat which MJ Devonshire jumped, intercepted and took home to give the Panthers a seven point lead after just five seconds of gameplay. After Pitt kicked the extra point and then sent the ball to the Hoos, the UVA attack came back hoping for an effective response. But in perhaps the most dramatically poor first two games of a game in the program’s history, Armstrong threw his second straight pick, this time caught by Marquis Williams and brought back for a new score that took the sails completely out of both Scott Stadium and the Virginia took out. sideline when the Hoos found themselves in a 14-point hole after just 16 seconds. That was essentially the game. After Virginia kicked on the next two offensive possessions, Kedon Slovis and the Pitt attack drove across the field twice to score two more touchdowns, thus burying UVA completely, 28-0 with time still on the clock in the first quarter . While the clubbing then ceased as the Virginia defense found ways to limit the tapping, the offense didn’t make it to the board until Malachi Fields had a huge jump-ball catch in the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown with 3:48 staying inside the box. Third quarter. Fields was probably the biggest bright spot for UVA on the day, as he caught a career high five pass that reached 58 yards and that touchdown that was the first of his career. Still, the UVA offense couldn’t rely on the running game as the Wahoo backs ran just 38 yards on 14 carries (2.7 yards per carry) while Pitt’s defensive line dominated this game, firing Armstrong eight times as well. As such, Pitts field goal in the third period and two more in the fourth put the game on ice, taking the Panthers to 6-4 on the season with the 30-point win. Well, more analysis of this game coming soon. But for now, it’s hard not to be incredibly pessimistic about this team and, to some extent, this program. Yes, as we’ve said many times, this is still the first year of the Elliott era, so there will always be kinks. A poor line of attack, injuries to wide receivers who have already underperformed, and other factors have contributed, but it’s hard to be very confident about where Tony Elliott and his staff are taking UVA football. Hopefully I’ll eat my words up a few years later, but being 3-7 and missing a bowl game with this roster should be considered a disappointment.

