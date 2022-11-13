Women’s Tennis Takes Three Wins Against Purdue to Begin Bonita Bay Classic





BONITA SPRINGS, Florida. – FGCU Women’s Tennis took three wins over Purdue in Friday’s Bonita Bay Classic. “Today was a great opportunity to compete”, head coach Courtney Vernon said. “The ladies really enjoyed playing Bonita Bay again and we had some great games this afternoon. We are looking forward to playing Notre Dame tomorrow.” The Emma Bardet (France) and Ida Ferding (Sweden) duo recorded FGCU’s only double win over the Boilermakers, winning handily 6-2. Alba Retortillo and Gabriela Macias forced a seven-point tiebreak in their doubles, but would eventually fall 7-6 (7-3). Pudue won two of three doubles matches against the Eagles and four of six singles matches. In singles action, both Amelia Kopel (Poland) and Ferding ensured victories for Green and Blue. Kopel rallied for an impressive come-from-behind win, beating Kennedy Gibbs 0-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-4. A 10-point tiebreak was played instead of a third set. Ferding also scored a three-set victory with a 6-0, 3-6, 10-7 on the clay courts. birthday girl Fanny Norin dropped her fight in three sets, 3-6, 6-4, 10-5. isabella colmenares , Jordana Ossa and Bardet were each turned upside down in singles in a straight-set fashion. FGCU returns to action on Saturday for day two of the Bonita Bay Classic as the Eagles face Notre Dame from 3 p.m. RESULTS (Purdue v. FGCU) Double:

Berdet/Ferding (FGCU)def.Gibbs/Norman def.6-2

Galindo/Milic def. Macias/Retortillo(FGCU)7-6 (7-3)

Larranga/Pair def. Norin/Copel (FGCU) 6-4 singles: Norman, Liz def. Colmenares, Isabella(FGCU) 6-2.6-0

Milic, Tara def. Bardet, Emma(FGCU) 6-3, 6-3

Galindo, Ruth def. Norin, Fanny (FGCU) 3-6, 6-4, 10-5

Larranaga def. Ossa, Jordana (FGCU) 6-3, 6-2

Kopel, Amelia (FGCU)secure. Gibbs, Kennedy 0-6, 7-6(7-5), 10-4

Ferding, Ida (FGCU) secure. Couple, Antonia 6-0, 3-6, 10-7 HEAD COACH COURTNEY VERNON FGCU’s women’s tennis team is led by three-time ASUN Coach of the YearCourtney Vernon(10th season) who led the Eagles to back-to-back ASUN regular season crowns in its fifth season in 2018, and added a third regular season title in 2022. She has guided her student athletes to earn 66 ASUN All-Conference and All -Academic awards including 2014, 2016 and 2017 ASUN Freshman of the Year, as well as the 2016, 2017 and 2019 Scholar-Athlete of the Year and the 2018 Player of the Year. Vernon led the Greens and Blues to an overall record of 99-73 (.575) and a conference record of 44-11 (.800). EAGLE CAMPAIGN It takes a team to reach our latest goal – a $10 million campaign to address student-athlete needs for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition, and strength and conditioning, as well as department needs in expanding and improving facilities, as well as coaching and leadership training for coaches and employees. The name embodies our mission and purpose of the EAGLE campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence. Join our team andpledge your gift todayto help the Eagles of tomorrow! #FEEDFGCU FGCU Athletics sponsors events in November and April to benefit the FGCU Campus Food Pantry (www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), the FGCU Athletics charities. For more information, including how to contribute, visit www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry and use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to raise awareness. ABOUT FGCU FGCU teams have collectively won an incredible 92 regular league and tournament titles in just 15+ seasons at the Division I level. Additionally, in just 10 seasons of DI postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had a total of 44 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. Eight FGCU programs have achieved top 25 nationalities in their respective sports – including Women’s Basketball (No. 20, 2021-22), Beach Volleyball (No. 20, 2022), and both Men’s Soccer (2018, 2019) and Women’s Soccer (2018) and three of the most recent. In 2016-17, the Green and Blue took a division best sixth place in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and top-100 nationally, for several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018/19, the Eagles had an ASUN and the top seven teams from the state of Florida earned the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their academic progress in their sports. FGCU also collectively achieved a record 3.50 GPA in the classroom in the fall 2020 semester, outperforming the general university undergraduate population for 25 consecutive semesters. Each of the past five semesters (Fall 2019 Fall 2021) has reached a new milestone as all 15 programs in each achieved a team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Eagles also put in a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017—and were recognized as one of two runner-up winners for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.

