Michigan falls to Illinois despite comeback on third set





Next game: at Purdue 18-11-2022 | 7:00 pm B1G+ Nov. 6 p.m. / 7 p.m. Bee Purdue Jess Mruzik racked up 22 kills that were high on the season, leading all players into the night as she racked up 11 digs to earn her sixth double-double of the season, hitting .349.

Maddie Dowd picked up her second double-double of the season with a team-leading 21 assists and 12 digs.

Hannah Grant led Michigan in the backcourt with 14 digs, collecting its ninth consecutive double-digit dig game. ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan volleyball team rallied for a comeback win in the third set, but it wasn’t enough, as it eventually fell to Illinois in a four-set game (27-29, 21-25, 25-22, 19-25 ) on Saturday night (November 12) at Cliff Keen Arena. Jess Mruzik racked up a new season-high 22 kills, leading all players into the night, as she racked up 11 digs to earn her sixth double-double of the season. Hannah Grant led Michigan (15-11, 6-10 Big Ten) in the backcourt with 14 counts, while Maddie Dowd picked up her second double-double of the season with a team-leading 21 assists and 12 digs. The first set was neck and neck from start to finish, with 22 draws and 12 changes of lead. Michigan dropped the first point of the set, but one block ahead Jess Robinson and May Pertofsky followed by a kill from Pertofsky propelled the Wolverines to a 2-1 lead. UM and Illinois continued to trade blows until the Wolverines went 3-0 and took a 23-22 lead behind a Kendall Murray and Jacque Boney kill. The Fighting Illini and Michigan each went on a pair of 2-0 spurts until Illinois took advantage of two Wolverine errors to win the first set 29-27. The second set was as close as the first, with 11 draws. Illinois (13-13, 8-8 Big Ten) jumped out to an early 10-6 lead before Robinson hit one in the middle of the field and came up with a solo stuff block before a Fighting Illini foul brought the Wolverines within one point brought . UM went on a 3-0 run behind two Murray kills and a block of Serena Nyambio and Boney to give Michigan a 14-13 lead, the first since it was 4-3 earlier in the stanza. The teams traded points until Illinois tied the game at 19 and then ended the set 6-2, 25-21. The third set was all about Mruzik, who collected nine of Michigan’s 15 kills and hit .533. Illinois advanced 6-2 before the Wolverines began to fall away, coming within one point 8-7 behind a Grant kill. After an error on the ensuing serve, UM responded with a 6-0 run to lead 13-9 behind three kills and one block from Mruzik. Illinois rallied to a 5-0 run to use three consecutive UM-errors to take an 18-17 lead. Scottee Johnson lit it at the service line and collected two aces on four serves, while Allison Jacobs and Mruzik cleared at the net, each registering one kill to push the Wolverines for 21-18 lead. Illinois put together a few runs, but back-to-back Mruzik kills and an Illinois service foul gave Michigan the set 25-22. In the fourth set, Michigan took a quick 2-0 lead after two Illini errors, but Illinois pulled even after two kills. Slowly, the visitors increased the lead to 17-13. Boney and Mruzik each registered a kill, while a Mruzik kill drew the Maize and Blue within one, 17-16. However, Illinois defeated Michigan 8-3 the rest of the way to end the set 25-19 and the game 3-1. Michigan heads out for the next game, heading to West Lafayette, Ind., to take on No. 14 Purdue on Friday (Nov. 18) at 7 p.m. The match will be streamed live on B1G+.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mgoblue.com/news/2022/11/12/volleyball-michigan-falls-to-illinois-despite-third-set-comeback.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos