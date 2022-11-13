Guyana Cricket Board and Presidents of Trinidad and Tobago write agreement to host U13 tournaments – Kaieteur News





Guyana Cricket Board & Trinidad and Tobago Presidents Ink Agreement to Host U13 Tournaments – President Singh praises initiative as another important step in youth cricket development Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), in conjunction with the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB), will participate in a bilateral Regional Under-13 Tournament scheduled for Guyana from December 10, 2022 to December 17, 2022. This Interregional Tournament is new to Guyana and complements Cricket West Indies plans of two-year incremental development programs. Consequently, the players under 13 are expected to be sufficiently exposed to competitive cricket, facilitating their growth and development for future two-year incremental development programs of GCB, such as the national training for under-15, under-17 and under-19 activities. Currently, the GCB has established structured cricket development activities for the Under-11, Under-15, Under-17, Under-19 and Senior levels. The Under-11 activities are conducted through the Republic Bank Five for Fun Cricket Development program. In addition, the GCB and Republic Bank are in the planning stages of starting a national Under-23 Inter-Club Tournament. President of the GCB Bissoondyal Singh expressed his joy at being able to positively involve the President of the TTCB Azim Bassarath. President Singh said: Both territorial councils want to expose our future professional cricketers to the highest possible competitive standards at a young age. We recognize the need for children to develop their art, bowling, batting and fielding in a fun way. However, we strongly believe that players in the Under-13 age group can challenge their minds a little more than is currently being done. Learning cricket techniques is good, but performing the respective skills in competitive environments will put the players on a bigger path to success. Singh says this initiative paves the way for a regional Under-13 Tournament. We believe in promoting the training aspects of cricket so that players can inculcate recommended practices for the game and for a person. Our planned cricket academy, which will cater to the needs of players aged seven (7) to seventeen (17), aims to help our players become cricketers. In addition to technical and skills development, our Academy focuses on areas of cricket laws, scoring, match umpire and umpire duties and etiquette, including personal communication, interviewing as a priority activity and psychology. Related

