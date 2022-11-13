Tebbutt: Swiss Display Superior Timing

Canadians Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Fernandez played great tennis in the first and last sets of the two singles on Friday at the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals in Glasgow. But that wasn’t enough as Switzerland’s Victorija Golubic and Belinda Bencic dominated the game in the sets between winning both singles matches en route to claiming the 2-1 draw to advance to Saturday’s semi-finals.

Andreescu started red hot and won the opening set 6-2 in 44 minutes. Later, Golubic said she thought it would be an easy two-set loss. But she completely reversed the momentum by winning the first three games of the second set en route to a comeback with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 win.

It was the opposite of the Canadian stance in the second game, as Bencic Fernandez couldn’t miss and outplayed completely to take the opening set 6-0 in 26 minutes. The second set was a different story as Fernandez found her reach and basically played toe-to-toe with the current number 12 in the world in a set of dynamic rallies and daring shots.

Fernandez broke back when Bencic served at 5-4 for the game, but couldn’t make it a second time as the 25-year-old Swiss served at 6-5, taking a long forehand on the first match point to get out on the lead. short end of a 6-0, 7-5 tie.

In the first set I had the feeling that I was the more aggressive person, Andreescu said about the match with Golubic, but she was also missing. In the second and third set I thought I was doing the same and then she caught fire. I felt like I was down, which made me feel like I needed to do more, but when I did more it didn’t work either.

In the final set, Andreescu trailed 5-1 but held the serve, then broke and held back to bounce back to 4-5 by playing much more attacking tennis against a suddenly vulnerable Golubic.

I just had to go for it at that point and I also felt her getting a little tight, Andreescu said. At times her ball wasn’t as heavy as before, so I took advantage of that. And then in the last game she hit two body serves and (I) couldn’t get them over the net. Honestly, it could have gone either way and I felt really good in that game, but it wasn’t meant to be. Today it was super up and down, but I fought as much as I could and I felt like I could have definitely played better at certain moments.

When asked if there was an element of fatigue, Andreescu replied with characteristic unfiltered frankness, saying a little, that’s a little normal, but I had to bounce back. And (smiling) I wish I didn’t sweat as much as I do.

Anyone watching the match would have been amazed at the 30-year-old Golubics one-handed backhand, a rarity on the women’s (and men’s) tour.

She explained the origins: I actually started a double-handed backhand and forehand because Monica Seles (the nine-time Grand Slam champion from the 1980s and 1990s) was something of a family idol. So I played very differently until I was 12. So I took the ball early and had a really good time and went attacking. Then my coach decided to switch to one-handed forehand and backhand because he thought I wanted to create something in the game. He thought it would be a brighter future. (Smiles) I think he chose the right one.

When Swiss captain Heinz Gunthardt was later asked why he chose Golubic instead of the higher-ranking Jil Teichmann for the opening singles, he said: I just felt her game matched Andreescus’s game well because she naturally varies her spins and speed. and stuff like that, which I think makes it a little harder for Andreescu to play her game that she likes.

As for Fernandez, she played Bencic for the third time in six months and they know each other’s tennis well. She has a very unique game, Bencic said of Fernandez, which I understand very well because we both get the ball very early and she does it very well.

About the dramatic change in the second set, Bencic explained, the first set I played really incredible, I felt like I couldn’t miss the ball. It all happened very quickly. At that point 6-0, 1-0, there’s a ball change and it changes a lot. But I expected it to be tight. It’s not easy being 6-0 and 6-1 because that doesn’t happen against players like her. And of course she’s going to fight back, so I was prepared for a tight match. I ended up getting a little tight. I think it’s because I really care and want to win, and I was aware of the opportunity to reach the semi-finals.

Gunthardt offered his insight into Bencic Fernandez’s game saying they have played several times and I think Leylah has an idea of ​​how Belinda usually plays so she was on the wrong track all the time at the beginning because Belinda played something different , much more cross – the court than she usually does.

After a while, Leylah adjusted her cross-court play, I stay in that corner and I cover it. I had the feeling that it wouldn’t be like this for two sets. But I think Belinda played as good a first set as I’ve seen her play.

In the third game after the final score was determined, Gabriela Dabrowski and Fernandez secured a 6-2, 6-1 win over Teichmann and Simona Waltert in the doubles. Captain Sylvain Bruneau later explained that he chose Fernandez to team up with the tough Dabrowski in doubles for two reasons: 1. Fernandez was very disappointed after her loss in singles and he wanted to give her a boost. 2. With a view to the pair playing together in future Billie Jean King Cup matches and at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

After a brilliant start to Thursday with an impressive 3-0 win over Italy, the loss to Switzerland was hard to swallow.

Bruneau put things in perspective by saying that our preparation was good. We got here early and had a first draw later in the week so we had five days of training which went well. And as far as the competition is concerned, it was kind of a two-step. Against Italy it was a very, very good day, very positive, the girls played great tennis against a good team and everything went to our liking. Today (Friday) it was a bit reversed. It was much tighter and the first game slipped away from us. Then Belinda started flawlessly and Leylah, as always, fought as hard as she could to get us to a decisive doubles match. If there had been a decisive double we would have been in a good position. But overall, my players gave everything they had. I think that’s all you can ask for. They gave everything in the preparation and in the competitive aspect. So you can be disappointed, but you can also be proud of the way the team has behaved and I also count the employees who are behind them.

The Canadian team came out dressed in black, not the usual red, and Bruneau later explained the reason. If you have similar suits, he said, the Swiss were ranked higher and so it was a draw for them and we were out. I think it has to do with TV and being able to see the difference between the players.

It might not have affected the final result, but Fridays team supporters in black would certainly have preferred, and been much more comfortable, to see them play in their usual red.

The Canadian team had the chance this week to meet and hear living legend Billie Jean King at the eponymous match in Glasgow.

