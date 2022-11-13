UMass hockey is in a rut – Massachusetts Daily Collegian

After one of the hottest starts in the program’s history, the Massachusetts hockey team has cooled significantly since the game started at Hockey East. No. 11 UMass (5-4-1, 1-4 HEA) has lost four games in a row, including twice conceding seven goals.

For a team whose identity is built on strong defense and winning games 3-2, the Minutemen struggle to live up to those expectations against conference opponents. Head coach Greg Carvel made it clear after Friday night’s loss to Boston University that there must be a shift in energy from top to bottom.

We were in a hole here for the first time in a long time and as a group had to find a way out, Carvel said. I didn’t like our match [on Friday],,I didn’t like our puck management, it turned out to be an ugly game.

We need to get together as a group and figure out how to play hockey better.

Carvel knows that everyone needs to get better, including himself. He took much of the blame for UMass not coming out competitively enough lately, and also had a mistake he made Friday night.

Usually, Carvel and his coaching staff walk onto the ice with just under a two-minute break. The players follow them and start skating on the ice in just under a minute. But on Friday night, between the second and third periods, Carvel and the coaching staff were nowhere to be seen. The team got a late start on the ice and the team didn’t reach the bench until about 30 seconds after the third frame was set to start. Officials gathered and fined the Minutemen for a violation of protocol.

What should have been a five-minute power play for UMass turned 4-on-4 for two minutes, followed by a shortened three-minute power play.

I spoke to the team and there were things I had to say, and I went on too long, said Carvel. That’s on me.

It was a rare misstep by Carvel, but the Minutemen were already a handful of goals behind and he was trying to stir something up in his team; that penalty was not the difference in the game.

Carvel is still looking for that spark, and someone who can give it. Ideally, the coverage would come from the senior leaders. Eric Faith, Reed Lebster, Jerry Harding and Cal Kiefiuk are all key attendees in the locker room. But it doesn’t have to come from them. The work belongs to everyone.

We should all come together, said Carvel. I have to coach better, captains have to lead better, everyone has to be better. It’s great to win, but most of my job is helping them find answers when they need them, and we need answers now.

Minutemens’ back is now up against a wall, but Carvel also reminded the team that they’ve seen success this season. They played exceptionally well against the then No. 1 Denver in mid-October. Those victories feel like a distant past, but they are an example of the potential that UMass has.

The Minutemen are looking to get out of their rut on the road Saturday night when they take on the No. 14 Terriers in the second half of their weekend series. Puck drop is at 7pm from Agganis Arena.

When you struggle to win matches, the worst thing you can do is fall apart, so we have to lean on each other, Carvel said.

Colin McCarthy can be reached at: [email protected] and followed on Twitter @colinmccarth_DC.