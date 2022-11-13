Fan Zhendong crowned at Chinese National Table Tennis | Article





Fan Zhendong returns the ball during the men’s singles semifinal against Wang Chuqin during the 2021 WTT (World Table Tennis) Grand Smashes Trials and Olympic Simulation in Xinxiang, central China’s Henan province, 6 May 2021. (XU YANAN / XINHUA) WUHAN – World champion Fan Zhendong took the men’s singles gold after beating No. 13 Lin Gaoyuan 4-2 at the 2022 China National Table Tennis Championships in Huangshi, Hubei Province on Saturday. Lin led the first game ever 7-4 before Fan came from behind to turn the table 11-8. The second game got even more exciting as the two paddlers battled from 6-6 to 18-18 before Fan made it 20-18. won Lin led the first game ever 7-4 before Fan came from behind to turn the table 11-8. The second game got even more exciting, as the two rowers battled 6-6 to 18-18 before Fan won 20-18. Lin bounced back with a stunning 11-4 win in the third game, but Fan recaptured the lead to 3-1. After Lin took an 11-9 win in the fifth, Fan hit back to secure his crown with an identical score in the sixth game. “I was more or less hesitant as the game went on tonight. When it came to the fourth game, I told myself that as long as I believe in my ability to deal with a stalemate, and as long as I am steadfast enough, the outcome can change said Fan after the game. READ MORE: Liu brothers get closer to possible move to China Although he failed to overtake the leading group, 27-year-old Lin has already won two gold medals at the championships this year, namely in the men’s doubles and the mixed doubles. Also on Saturday, Chen Xingtong/Qian Tianyi defeated Kuai Man/Chen Yi 11-6, 10-12, 11-8, 8-11, 6-11, 11-7 and 11-7 to win the women’s doubles title .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadailyhk.com/article/299660 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos