Women’s Volleyball Wins 19th Ivy League Championship





Next game: at Brown 18-11-2022 | 4:00 IN THE AFTERNOON ESPN+ Nov. 6 p.m. / 4 p.m. Bee Brown PRINCETON, NJ Princeton University women’s volleyball team won its 19e Ivy League Championship Saturday night at the Newman Arena when it defeated Cornell 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-21). The Tigers share the title and that is Head Coach Sabrina King ‘s fifth, with Yale as both teams finished with a 13-1 record in conference games. An NCAA Tournament berth will be determined during the Ivy League Tournament, which begins Friday, November 18 in New Haven, Connecticut. Princeton was led by senior Melina Mahood , who had a team-high 14 kills. Senior Lindsey Kelly gave a match-high 40 assists, while senior Cameron Women counted a match-high 25 digs. The Women’s career total now stands at 1,546, which is the number 4 all-time in school history. freshman Lucia Scalamandre led the team in blocks of three, bringing her season total to 102, an all-time number 3 for most blocks in a season at Princeton. With help from a 4-0 run, the Big Red took an early 6-4 lead. A kill by Mahood made it 8-8, but the Cornell gained strength and eventually took a 20-14 lead. Princeton responded with an 8-0 run that was ignited by a Scalamandre kill, giving it a 22-20 lead. The Tigers would hold on to win the opening set, 25-21. While it was Cornell who took an 8-6 lead in the second set, a kill by sophomores Mariah Haislip led to a 4-0 run that gave the Tigers a 10-8 lead. The Tigers maintained control of the set from there, taking a 22-18 advantage after a Mahood kill capped a 3-0 run. Princeton would prevail in the second set, just as in the first, 25-12. S2: Princeton 23, Cornell 20 Melina Mahood with another murder! pic.twitter.com/Ij3aRzGyGO Princeton Women’s Volleyball (@PrincetonWVB) Nov 12, 2022 An early 6-0 run, sparked by a Scalamandre kill, saw the Tigers take a lead in the third set, 8-2. Princeton then jumped 12-3 on a 4-0 run, but Cornell narrowed the deficit to 13-10. Shortly after, a kill by Kelly led to a 3-0 run that gave the Tigers a 17-11 lead and Princeton didn’t look back from then on, winning 25-21 in the set and 3-0 in the set. contest. MATCH POINT, CHAMPIONSHIP STYLE. Melina Mahood’s 14th kill gives the Tigers the 25-21 win over Cornell in the third set, and the 3-0 win in the match wins Princeton some of the @IvyLeague title!#NCAAWVB pic.twitter.com/Qs9INhQUpj Princeton Women’s Volleyball (@PrincetonWVB) Nov 12, 2022

