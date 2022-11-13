Melbourne Cricket Ground Weather Forecast and Pitch Report in Australia – ICC T20 World Cup Final 2022





PAK vs ENG: Weather forecast and pitch report from Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia – ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final. The final battle of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 has arrived and it’s Pakistan and England who will compete for the title. PAK vs ENG, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final will take place on November 13 (Sunday). Melbourne Cricket Stadium in Australia is the venue of the clash. Babar Azam is the captain of Pakistan in the tournament while Jos Buttler is the captain of England. Pakistan defeated New Zealand in the semi-final 1 clash while England dismantled India by 10 wickets in the semi-final 2. ICC Teams Ranking | ICC Player Ranking Also Read: PAK vs ENG: Stuart Broad will not tour Pakistan due to child birth In Semifinal 1, New Zealand first beat Pakistan and came on the scoreboard 152-4. Kane Williamson (46) and Daryl Mitchell (53*) hit the team well, but Kiwis failed to break a gigantic total. Later, Pakistani openers Mohammad Rizwan (57) and Babar Azam (53) played beautiful punches to drive the team to victory by 7 wickets. Also Read: PAK vs ENG: Iss Se Achha Unfit, Motey Players Khila Lo: Pakistan Legend summons Babar Azams Side Bacchon Ki team in huge blowout In the semi-final match, India beat England first. With half centuries from Virat Kohli (50) and Hardik Pandya (63), India beat 168-6 in the 1st inning. Later, England openers Jos Buttler (80) and Alex Hales (86*) dominated the Indian bowlers and took the team victory by 10 wickets in an excellent chase. Also Read: PAK vs ENG: Hope Pakistan doesn’t crash in first round of T20 World Cup Shoaib Akhtar PAK vs ENG: Weather forecast and pitch report from Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia – ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final PAK vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Final will take place on November 13 (Sunday) at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST, 7:00 PM local time. Also Read: PAK vs ENG: With his current form he can only win us 5 out of 100 games: Yasir Hameed on X factor Asif Alis consistency According to weather reports, the temperature in Melbourne City of Australia on November 13 (Sunday) will be 24 degrees during the day and drop to 14 degrees at night. The sky will witness thunderstorms all day long. The chance of rain is about 75% during the day and 80% at night. As the PAK vs ENG game will be played at night, it is strongly expected that the game will be affected by rain. Humidity will be 76% during the day and up to 84% at night. Also Read: PAK vs ENG: I no longer play test cricket for England Moeen Ali after honest talk with Brendon McCullum Melbourne Cricket Stadium in Australia there is an average scoring area in T20Is. The average 1st innings total at the stadium in T20Is is 143, while the average 2nd innings total is 127. The stadium has seen 21 T20Is so far. The highest team total ever at the stadium is 186-5. Pacers probably have more advantage than spinners. The field supports bowlers early on with a good bounce. Batters also manage to break runs as the match progresses. The previous three matches at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 stadium in Melbourne Stadium were canceled due to rain. Pacers get more advantages in the stadium than spinners. Since the field prefers bouncing, it helps pacers and batters alike. In the previous match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the stadium, India registered a total of 180+ at bats against Zimbabwe. Cricket Match Prediction|T20 World Cup Match Prediction|Today Match Fantasy Prediction|Fantasy Cricket Tips|Cricket news and updates|Cricket Live Score

