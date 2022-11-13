W. Tennis enjoy Stellar Day 1 at UNF Invitational





JACKSONVILLE, Florida States Anna Arkadianou plays against Ruxi Schech of UNC Charlotte in the Flight A Singles Championship, Mila Saric plays against teammate Olympe Lancelot in the Flight B Singles Championship and Millie Bissett plays against Alice Amendola in the Flight C Singles Championship with all three games for the final day of the UNF Invitational. In doubles, Seminole teammates Vic Allen and Arkadianou advance to the Flight 1 Doubles semifinals, Kianah Motosono and Ellie Schoppe to the Flight 2 Doubles semifinals, and Amendola and Saric to the Flight 3 Doubles semifinals playing in those singles and doubles matches ready for Sunday. The Seminoles took 15 wins – 11 wins in singles and four in doubles and will be well represented in the various flying championships on Sunday. A trio of Seminoles won two singles matches and four players won in both singles and doubles. Lancelot, Bissett and Amendola all won twice in singles, while Vic Allen, Schoppe, Anna Arkadianou and Kianah Motosono each had one win in singles and one win in doubles. Each of the nine Seminoles who entered the event won at least one match. The event will be played at the UNF Tennis Complex. Saturday results Flight 1 double

Lucia Quietrio/Margaux Maquet (UNCC) beats. Millie Bissett/Olympus Lancelot (FSU), 6-2

Anna Arkadianou/Vic Allen (FSU) beats. Laura Pellicer/Ireland Simme (USF), 6-0 Flight 2 double

Kianah Motosono/Ellie Schoppe (FSU) beats. Hannah McClogan/Francesca Feodorov (Maryland), 6-3 Flight 3 double

Alice Amendola / Mila Saric (FSU) defeats. Lucia Aranda / Emma van Poppel (UNCC), 6-4

Cade Cricchio (FSU) / Eleni Louks (Clemson) defeats. Kendall Nash / Annabelle Davis (UNF), 6-1 Flight A Singles

Anna Arkadianou (FSU) beats. Grace Schumacher (USF), 6-3, 6-3

Anna Arkadianou (FSU) beats. Marie Mattell (UCF), 2-6, 6-2 (10-2) Flight B Singles

Mila Saric (FSU) beats. Annabelle Davis (USF), 6-6, 6-3 (11-9)

Olympian Lancelot (FSU) defeats. Minorka Miranda (Maryland), 6-2, 6-4

Mila Saric (FSU) beats. Sophia Biolay (UCF), 3-6, 6-4 (10-6)

Olympus Lancelot (FSU) defeats. Lucia Quietrio (UNCC), 2-6, 7-5 (10-6) Flight C Singles

Millie Bissett (FSU) beats. Lucia Petruzelova (UNCC), 6-4, 3-6 (10-7)

Alice Amendola (FSU) defeats. Jaleesa Leslie (UCF), 7-5, 6-3

Millie Bissett (FSU) beats. Sierra Berry (USF), 6-1, 6-3

Alice Amendola (FSU) defeats. Isabel Oliveira (UNF), 6-1, 6-0 Flight D Singles

Vic Allen (FSU) defeats. Mary Brumfield (Maryland), 6-3, 6-2

Ellie Schoppe (FSU) def. Jasmin Makela (UNF), 6-1, 6-4

Kalista defeats Liu (Maryland). Ellie Schoppe (FSU), 6-3, 6-4

Megan Forester (UNF) def. Vic Allen (FSU), 4-6, 6-4 (10-8) Flight E Singles

Sophia Hatton (Clemson) defeats. Kianah Motosono (FSU), 6-4, 6-7 (10-8)

Kianah Motosono (FSU) beats. Margriet Timmermans (USF), 6-3, 6-2 Flight F Singles

Jojo Bach (Maryland) def. Cade Cricchio (FSU), 6-2, 4-6 (10-8) Flight F Singles

Emma van Poppel (UNCC) def. Cade Cricchio (FSU), 7-5, 2-6 (10-7)

