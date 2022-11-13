We beat table tennis Biu, Hirano Mima Ito and advance to the representative selection meeting of the Paris Olympic Games in the semi-finals

[NHK] A singles tournament that also served as the Paris Olympics and Japan’s national table tennis tournament, it was held in Funabashi City, Chiba Prefecture, and the women’s quarterfinals, Miu Hirano…

During the Paris Olympics, the singles tournament, which also served as the Japanese table tennis selection event, was held in Funabashi City, Chiba Prefecture.

The singles tournament, which started on the 12th in Funabashi City, will be held as a representative selection meeting for the Paris Olympics the following year, and players will be awarded points leading to selection based on their results.

32 men and 32 men took part and on the first day, matches from the first round to the quarter-finals were held.

In the women’s quarter-finals, Ito, who is so far in second place with 88 points, and Hirano, who is in sixth place with 56 points, faced each other in the quarter-finals.

the flow of the game

In the first game, Hirano scored points with his strong quick attacks and won 11-8.

In the second game, Ito’s powerful smashes were the first to reach the match point, but from here, Hirano scored five points in a row with well-aimed shots on the difficult course, scoring 12-10. I took it in reverse.

After that, Hirano did not give up the initiative and won the match 4-0 in straight sets to advance to the semi-finals.

Men’s Quarter Finals

Among the men, Tomokazu Harimoto, who had the best selection points so far with 126 points, faced student Yuma Tanigaki in the quarterfinals.

In the first game, Harimoto lost 6 points in a row in the middle of the match, giving the opponents a 9-11 lead.

However, he regained momentum with his signature backhand and won the second game with a score of 11-6.

On the 13th, both the men’s and women’s semi-finals and finals will be held.

Hirano “I have been able to demonstrate what I have practiced”

Miu Hirano, who won straight sets against Mima Ito, who is the same age, said: “It was good to be able to actively serve and receive. Although it was a tactical matter, I was able to show what I had practiced leading to a good game, he recalled.

He cited the second round in which he won a come-from-behind win after winning three games in a row from a game count of 1 to 3 as the reason for his win. Because, he said, “It’s going to be an important game, so I want to focus on the content so I can win it solidly.”

Ito “I want to do my best as a challenger”

Mima Ito, who was beaten in the quarter-finals, looked back and said: “Hirano was more aggressive, both emotionally and in play. And there were some aspects of me that I couldn’t prepare or adapt well, which was the reason for my defeat. “

Then: “In today’s game I was able to find an area where I can grow. I don’t think I have a chance unless I win tomorrow’s game, so I want to grab it so I can make it my own I’m a challenger with the goal of winning. I want to do my best,” he changed his mind.

Harimoto “I want to prepare to win no matter who comes”

Tomokazu Harimoto, who decided to advance to the semifinals, won the bronze medal at the World Team Championship last month. It’s been two weeks since I returned to Japan, but I’ve been able to make some good adjustments.” Looking ahead to the 13th, he said: “I want to prepare to win no matter who comes.”