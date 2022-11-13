Tennis Australia knock out Great Britain to set up BJK Cup final clash with Switzerland





GLASGOW (Reuters) -Australia have won Great Britain 2-1 in the semi-final of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals on Saturday to advance to the final where they will try to win their first title since 1974, when they win the against Switzerland. Storm Sanders was Australia’s hero after winning the first singles rubber before returning for the deciding doubles match alongside 38-year-old Samantha Stosur. With the tie 1-1 on the singles, Sanders and Stosur defeated the combination of Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls 7-6(1) 6-7(5) 10-6 as they finished second for the first time since 2019 . “That could have gone either way, credit to the British girls… It’s an honor to represent Australia in the final,” Sanders said in a post-match interview, while Stosur said “no one deserved to be that to lose”. Great Britain, which reached the semi-finals for the first time in 41 years, got off to a bad start when Sanders put Australia on the board when she defeated Heather Watson 6-4 7-6 (3) in the opening game. Sanders is more than 100 sports below Watson in the standings, but the doubles specialist extended her unbeaten streak in singles at the BJK Cup final as she went for her shots and fired 27 winners, while the Briton made 39 unforced errors. “She has great returns, plays super aggressive. I also thought she served really well, very smart, changed it a lot, threw a lot of different speeds and spins. And I struggled with that,” Watson told reporters. With Australia leading 1-0, the pressure was on Harriet Dart to keep the hosts alive in the draw and she duly delivered a resounding 7-6 (3) 6-2 win over Ajla Tomljanovic. Dart started well and took the match to world No. 33 Tomljanovic to race to a 3-0 lead in the opening set, but the Australian broke back and forced a tiebreak, which the Briton won as her confidence grew . Dart improved her game in the second set and consolidated a double break to lead 4-1, while covering the field well and sacking winners who had Tomljanovic scrambling. Story continues With the home crowd firmly behind Dart, she served for the set and Tomljanovic’s return was long on the first match point as Great Britain tied the score. In the second semifinal, Switzerland defeated the Czech Republic 2-0. Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland defeated Karolina Muchova 6-4 6-4 in the first singles, before Olympic champion Belinda Bencic defeated Karolina Pliskova 6-2 7-6 (6) to send the Swiss to their second final in a row. The doubles of Bencic and Jil Teichmann against the Czech duo Katerina Siniakova and Marketa Vondrousova was not played. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru and Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; editing by Christian Radnedge and Clare Fallon)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/tennis-australia-knock-britain-nail-180327692.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos