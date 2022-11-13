2 Men’s squash opens 2022-23 Sweeping Franklin & Marshall and Dickinson





LANCASTER, Dad.The University of Pennsylvania’s second-ranked men’s squash team opened the 2022-23 season on Saturday with a pair of 9-0 wins over #16 Franklin and Marshall and Dickinson. In the morning session against Franklin and Marshall, with three Quakers making their collegiate debuts and two returnees playing in their highest positions in the lineup ever, the Red and Blue made quick work of the Diplomats, winning all nine games by 3 -0. After missing his entire freshman season with an injury, Oliver Green lost just seven points in picking up the first point of the day. Abdelrahman Dweek who also made his Quaker debut, won at #8 and Nathan Kuehu , playing #1 for the first time, ran his Penn record to 20-2 dating back to last season. Senior co-captain Saksham Choudhary playing at #3, his highest ever spot in the lineup, remained undefeated as a regular-season Quaker while co-co-captaining Dillon Huang took a win over #2. Shaam Gambhir , Tushar Shahani , Santry Fund and freshmen Hao Cuic closed the last wave for Red and Blue. In the afternoon against the Devils, Green improved his morning performance by dropping just six points in another 3-0 win. Huang, Dweek and Kueh put Penn on the brink of another win and Brian Cowhey took the match with a win over #9. Rehan Luthra and Omar Hafez made quick work of their opponents in both of their Quaker debuts, each with 3-0 wins, as did Choudhary and Dweek. The Quakers wrap up the weekend in Philadelphia at the Specter Squash Center at noon in the Battle for 33rd Street against pre-season #7 Drexel. RESULTS Franklin and Marshall Nathan Kuehu d. Petr Nohel 11-7, 11-7, 11-2 Dillon Huang d. Kyle Broadhurst 11-7, 11-4, 11-7 Saksham Choudhary d. Marco DiFilippo 11-4, 11-8, 11-7 Santry Fund d. Another Teddy 11-8, 11-5, 11-6 Oliver Green d. Flavio Hinostroza 11-1, 11-3, 11-3 Shaam Gambhir d. Noah Katzer 11-6, 11-8, 11-8 Tushar Shahani d. Samuel Freed — 11-6, 11-4, 11-8 Abdelrahman Dweek d. Evan Tan 11-5, 11-7, 11-5 Hao Cuic d. Blake Newcomer 11-4, 11-8, 11-3 Order of finishing: 5, 8, 1, 3, 9, 2, 4, 6, 7 Dickinson Nathan Kuehu d. Omar Ali 11-3, 11-2, 11-5 Omar Hafez d. Mark Naguib 11-6, 11-4, 11-5 Dillon Huang d. Kobe Flemish 11-4, 11-2, 11-5 Saksham Choudhary d. Aidan Ray 11-5, 11-3, 11-2 Oliver Green d. Samuel Knipp 11-3, 11-2, 11-1 Rehan Luthra d. Patrick Noonan 11-2, 11-1, 11-5 Abdelrahman Dweek d. Hussein Eldesouky 11-1, 11-1, 11-4 Hao Cuic d. Jack Corkum 11-5, 11-3, 11-8 Brian Cowhey d. James Kiracofe 11-5, 11-1, 11-6 Finishing order: 5, 3, 8, 1, 9, 6, 7, 4, 2 #FightOnPenn

