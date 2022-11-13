Westwood NJ Football Beats Rutherford in Dramatic Title Match

RUTHERFORD Westwood was an inch better than Rutherford thanks to sophomore defensive end Dario Mathurin.

The Cardinals captured the North 1, Group 2 sectional football title, 21-20, on Saturday after Mathurin made a stop at the goal line on a 2-point conversion attempt with 22 seconds left.

Mathurin tackled Rutherford junior by running back Cole Goumas on a direct snap and officials took seconds to decide in favor of Westwood (11-0) in this unbeaten battle at Tryon Field.

I grabbed him with both hands, pulled him away from the end zone and stopped him at the 1-yard line, Mathurin said.

High-ranking Rutherford pulled in 21-20 after senior quarterback Van Weber threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Goumas. An offside penalty on second-seeded Westwood moved Rutherford (10-1) from the 3-yard line to inside the 2 for the conversion attempt.

I would do it again, 10 times out of 10 I would go for it again, said Rutherford coach Steve Dunn. We were just an inch short.

Westwood senior Jack Dugan ran for two TDs, including a 1-yard score with 3:05 left and he added the extra point for the 21-14 lead. He also recovered Rutherford’s onside kick in the closing seconds.

Rutherford tied the score, 14-14, on Weber’s 16-yard TD pass to junior Ryan Ward with 8:49 left in the fourth.

Rutherford led 7-6 at halftime, thanks to Weber’s 6-yard run and the extra point from sophomore Drew Carney.

Westwood opened the scoring at 7:00 a.m. of the second quarter on a 14-yard TD run by senior Colby Laughton. Dugan’s extra punt kick went wide.

What it means

Westwood advances to the Group 2 semi-finals next weekend, where it will meet the winner of Saturday night’s match between undefeated Caldwell and Newton. This is the Cardinals’ sixth sectional title and the first since its repeat in 2014.

Westwood ranks #1 in the North Jersey Public Top 20 and #13 in the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey Top 25 and is likely to rise in the state rankings. Rutherford was number 2 in the Public Top 20 and will drop several places.

keyboard game

On the decisive 2-point conversion attempt, Goumas lined up in Wildcat formation, took the direct snap and ran to the right.

They got by my side, they doubled up, I got through and I stopped him at the 1-yard line, said the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Mathurin, a transfer from state powerhouse Don Bosco.

It would have been a tough way to lose, Westwood coach Dennis Hard said of the 2-point conversion attempt. I don’t know if we could have survived that, so the alternative is pretty good.

By the numbers

Westwood had registered six shutouts and allowed only 30 points through his first 10 games, including last week’s 40-3 win over Jefferson. Meanwhile, Rutherford kept a running clock in nine previous games by building big leads.

Westwood put in 318 yards in total, with junior quarterback Robbie Carcich rushing 133 yards and a 2-point conversion.

Rutherford had a total of 300 yards and Weber went 17-for-22 for 240 yards, two TDs and no interceptions. Weber completed his last seven steps. He has thrown more than 2,200 yards and 31 TDs this season.

They said it

These are two good teams, so it’s going to be an inch game, said Carcich, and that’s exactly what it came down to.