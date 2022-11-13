Sports
West Deptford beats Shore for state title
BORDENTOWN — Natalie McGivern made a vow to her teammates and coaches of the West Deptford High School hockey team on Saturday during the NJSIAA Group 1 state championship game at Bordentown High School.
“I told my coach (Courtney Stetson) and team, ‘I’m not leaving this field without a state championship,'” said McGivern, a senior midfielder.
McGivern kept her promise. She fired a shot from inside the 20-yard line into the bottom left corner with 1:05 left in the second sudden win to give the Eagles a dramatic and exhausting 3-2 victory over defending Group 1 champion Shore Regional.
It was West Deptford’s first state hockey championship since 1996 and only second overall. Shore was denied his 19th state championship.
The winning goal came from a penalty corner from the left. Senior Kelly Levengood passed the ball to McGivern, who then pushed the shot past Shore’s excellent goalkeeper Teagan Harmon.
McGivern, who assisted Ava Mikulski’s tying goal – her second goal of the game – with 8:33 remaining in the third period, was confident as she let the shot go.
“I said, ‘This has to be it,'” McGivern said.
West Deptford (18-4-1) had the better of the game with 7-on-7 sudden wins. Harmon denied several of those opportunities, including one in which she made a double save.
“It wasn’t frustrating. It was absolutely unnerving,” McGivern said. “I felt we had more energy and we wanted this more. We were more conditioned and we didn’t get as tired.”
A heartbreaking end to an excellent season for brave Shore
Any defeat in a state final is painful, of course, but Shore (20-3-1) had a lot to be proud of.
The Blue Devils defended the Shore Conference Tournament and recorded their 21st SCT title on October 30 with a 2-1 victory over Group 2 state finalist Point Pleasant Boro.
But one could see how painful Saturday’s defeat was for the Shore players.
“It’s palpable to feel the girls’ pain and to know how hard they worked and how badly they wanted it,” said Shore coach Kelly Koenig. “They gave what they had.”
Especially Harmon and senior fullback Anne Kopec were outstanding.
“Defensively, we were able to weather the storm for a while and stay strong defensively with Teagan and Anne behind them,” Koenig said.
A back and forth game
West Deptford took the early lead when Mikulski filled in a shot from just up front with 8:09 to go in the second period.
Shore senior midfielder Maggie McCrae tied it with 2:23 left in the first half when she fired a shot into the net from a penalty corner.
McCrae then gave the Blue Devils a 2-1 lead with her 43rd goal of the season with 8:28 left in the third period.
However, the lead lasted only 55 seconds when Mikulski equalized it.
“I hope they (its players) take the hunger (of defeat) to the next moment when they are able to be in a league like this and seize the opportunity,” Koenig said.
WEST DEPTFORD 3, SHORE 2
West Deptford 0 1 1 0 0 1 – 3
Shore 0 1 1 0 0 0 – 2
Goals/Assists: (WD) Ava Mikulski 6:51 2nd period; (S) Maggie McCrae 12:37 2nd (Emma Haynes); (S) McCrae 5:32 3rd (Emma Haynes); (WD) Mikulski 6:27 3rd (Natalie McGivern); (WD) McGivern 8:55 2nd Sudden Victory Period (Kelly Levengood). SHOTS: West Deptford 10, coast 8. SAVES: (WD) Paige Duczkowski 6, (S) Teagan Harmon 7.
A sensational run for Point Pleasant Boro comes to an end at the hands of a state giant.
A 5-0 loss to traditional state power West Essex in the Group 2 state championship match should not minimize Point Pleasant Boro’s season.
“It’s been an incredible, great season for our team as a whole to put ourselves in a position to be here today,” said Point Pleasant Boro coach Kelly Carr. “I’m really proud of them.”
The Panthers (22-2-1) won their first Section Championship last Thursday with a 6-1 win over Haddonfield. They also rolled into the Shore Conference Class B South Championship and advanced to the Shore Conference Tournament Championship game for the second consecutive season before being beaten 2-1 by Shore.
“This has been a building process. I’ve been here for seven years and this is in honor of everyone who came before them,” Carr said. “We’ve gotten a step better every year. I’m just really proud of the way they came out and tried to compete against an eternal powerhouse today.”
West Essex (20-3-1) dominated much of the match. The knights arrived at Point Boro with wave after wave of pressure. The Knights defeated Point Boro 20-1.
Senior goalkeeper Anna Doblovsky’s performance helped keep the Panthers in the game until the fourth quarter. Two of West Essex’s goals came on penalties. Doblovsky stopped 15 saves. Many of them up close.
“She’s a softball star. She’s just been here from June-November,” Carr said. “She has an amazing heart and will and will throw her body in all directions trying to make the save. She definitely kept us in it.”
Three of the Knights’ targets came up with deflections. Senior striker Cielle McInerney had the first two in the second period as she finished the season with 37 goals. Senior striker Gianna Macrino had the fourth goal to her 37 on the season and sophomore midfielder Sophia Sisco scored her two goals on penalties.
WEST ESSEX 5, POINT PLEASANT BORO 0
Point Pleasant Boro 0 0 0 0 – 0
West Essex 0 2 1 2 – 5
GOALS/ASSISTS: Cielle McInerney :22 2nd (Nicole Campolattaro); McInerney 10:49 2nd (Gianna Macrino); Sophia Sisco 10:00 3rd (penalty stroke); Gianna Macrino 4:31 4th (Evangelline Minnella); Sisco 8:22 4th (penalty stroke). SHOTS: West Essex 20, Point Pleasant Boro 1. SAVES: (PBo) Anna Doblovosky 15, (WE) Abby Zanelli 1.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.app.com/story/sports/high-school/field-hockey/2022/11/12/njsiaa-field-hockey-state-championships-west-deptford-shore/69626644007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- West Deptford beats Shore for state title
- Westwood NJ Football Beats Rutherford in Dramatic Title Match
- GOP governor in midterm elections: Trump cost us the race
- #2 Men’s squash opens 2022-23 Sweeping Franklin & Marshall and Dickinson
- After the liberation, the residents of Kherson now face severe shortages and landmines
- Deadly explosion rocks central Istanbul street
- Tennis Australia knock out Great Britain to set up BJK Cup final clash with Switzerland
- Nakashima wins Next Gen Finals title
- SE Cupp: Trump wants to put the blame for midterm losses elsewhere
- Alabama vs. Ole Miss, TCU vs. Texas and more
- Solid second day in Bonita Bay
- Apple’s mixed reality headset could hit the market next March for $2,000