West Deptford beats Shore for state title

BORDENTOWN — Natalie McGivern made a vow to her teammates and coaches of the West Deptford High School hockey team on Saturday during the NJSIAA Group 1 state championship game at Bordentown High School.

“I told my coach (Courtney Stetson) and team, ‘I’m not leaving this field without a state championship,'” said McGivern, a senior midfielder.

McGivern kept her promise. She fired a shot from inside the 20-yard line into the bottom left corner with 1:05 left in the second sudden win to give the Eagles a dramatic and exhausting 3-2 victory over defending Group 1 champion Shore Regional.

It was West Deptford’s first state hockey championship since 1996 and only second overall. Shore was denied his 19th state championship.

The winning goal came from a penalty corner from the left. Senior Kelly Levengood passed the ball to McGivern, who then pushed the shot past Shore’s excellent goalkeeper Teagan Harmon.

McGivern, who assisted Ava Mikulski’s tying goal – her second goal of the game – with 8:33 remaining in the third period, was confident as she let the shot go.

“I said, ‘This has to be it,'” McGivern said.

West Deptford (18-4-1) had the better of the game with 7-on-7 sudden wins. Harmon denied several of those opportunities, including one in which she made a double save.

“It wasn’t frustrating. It was absolutely unnerving,” McGivern said. “I felt we had more energy and we wanted this more. We were more conditioned and we didn’t get as tired.”

A heartbreaking end to an excellent season for brave Shore

Any defeat in a state final is painful, of course, but Shore (20-3-1) had a lot to be proud of.

The Blue Devils defended the Shore Conference Tournament and recorded their 21st SCT title on October 30 with a 2-1 victory over Group 2 state finalist Point Pleasant Boro.

But one could see how painful Saturday’s defeat was for the Shore players.

“It’s palpable to feel the girls’ pain and to know how hard they worked and how badly they wanted it,” said Shore coach Kelly Koenig. “They gave what they had.”

Especially Harmon and senior fullback Anne Kopec were outstanding.

“Defensively, we were able to weather the storm for a while and stay strong defensively with Teagan and Anne behind them,” Koenig said.

A back and forth game

West Deptford took the early lead when Mikulski filled in a shot from just up front with 8:09 to go in the second period.

Shore senior midfielder Maggie McCrae tied it with 2:23 left in the first half when she fired a shot into the net from a penalty corner.

McCrae then gave the Blue Devils a 2-1 lead with her 43rd goal of the season with 8:28 left in the third period.

However, the lead lasted only 55 seconds when Mikulski equalized it.

“I hope they (its players) take the hunger (of defeat) to the next moment when they are able to be in a league like this and seize the opportunity,” Koenig said.

WEST DEPTFORD 3, SHORE 2

West Deptford 0 1 1 0 0 1 – 3

Shore 0 1 1 0 0 0 – 2

Goals/Assists: (WD) Ava Mikulski 6:51 2nd period; (S) Maggie McCrae 12:37 2nd (Emma Haynes); (S) McCrae 5:32 3rd (Emma Haynes); (WD) Mikulski 6:27 3rd (Natalie McGivern); (WD) McGivern 8:55 2nd Sudden Victory Period (Kelly Levengood). SHOTS: West Deptford 10, coast 8. SAVES: (WD) Paige Duczkowski 6, (S) Teagan Harmon 7.

A sensational run for Point Pleasant Boro comes to an end at the hands of a state giant.

A 5-0 loss to traditional state power West Essex in the Group 2 state championship match should not minimize Point Pleasant Boro’s season.

“It’s been an incredible, great season for our team as a whole to put ourselves in a position to be here today,” said Point Pleasant Boro coach Kelly Carr. “I’m really proud of them.”

The Panthers (22-2-1) won their first Section Championship last Thursday with a 6-1 win over Haddonfield. They also rolled into the Shore Conference Class B South Championship and advanced to the Shore Conference Tournament Championship game for the second consecutive season before being beaten 2-1 by Shore.

“This has been a building process. I’ve been here for seven years and this is in honor of everyone who came before them,” Carr said. “We’ve gotten a step better every year. I’m just really proud of the way they came out and tried to compete against an eternal powerhouse today.”

West Essex (20-3-1) dominated much of the match. The knights arrived at Point Boro with wave after wave of pressure. The Knights defeated Point Boro 20-1.

Senior goalkeeper Anna Doblovsky’s performance helped keep the Panthers in the game until the fourth quarter. Two of West Essex’s goals came on penalties. Doblovsky stopped 15 saves. Many of them up close.

“She’s a softball star. She’s just been here from June-November,” Carr said. “She has an amazing heart and will and will throw her body in all directions trying to make the save. She definitely kept us in it.”

Three of the Knights’ targets came up with deflections. Senior striker Cielle McInerney had the first two in the second period as she finished the season with 37 goals. Senior striker Gianna Macrino had the fourth goal to her 37 on the season and sophomore midfielder Sophia Sisco scored her two goals on penalties.

WEST ESSEX 5, POINT PLEASANT BORO 0

Point Pleasant Boro 0 0 0 0 – 0

West Essex 0 2 1 2 – 5

GOALS/ASSISTS: Cielle McInerney :22 2nd (Nicole Campolattaro); McInerney 10:49 2nd (Gianna Macrino); Sophia Sisco 10:00 3rd (penalty stroke); Gianna Macrino 4:31 4th (Evangelline Minnella); Sisco 8:22 4th (penalty stroke). SHOTS: West Essex 20, Point Pleasant Boro 1. SAVES: (PBo) Anna Doblovosky 15, (WE) Abby Zanelli 1.