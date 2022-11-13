Women’s Basketball Continues Road Trip on Big Ten Northwestern Sunday

EVANSTON, ill. The University of Pennsylvania women’s basketball team continues to hit the road this weekend, taking on Northwestern at Sunday’s Big Ten conference at the Welsh-Ryan Arena.

GAME 2: PENN (1-0) on Northwestern (0-1)

Sunday 13 November 2022 | 13:00 EST

Evanston, Illinois | Welsh Ryan Arena

Watch | Live stats | Game Notes

The series

The Quakers will meet Northwestern for the fourth time in the program’s history, falling in the first three matchups. The first game was in December 1995 and followed again in December 2001 with a narrow loss of 77-71 overtime. Both games were in neural locations. The third matchup was at Evanston in 2009, when the Wildcats secured the 61-39 decision. Penn averages 51.3 points per game in the series.

Last time we met

The last matchup in 2009 was at Evanston, falling in a 61-39 tilt. The Quakers were led by a 10-point performance from Sarah Bucar, who was named to the all-tournament team in the two-game trip to Illinois. Jess Knapp had seven points to go with eight rebounds.

About Northwest

The Wildcats took on No. 20 Oregon to tip their season on the West Coast on Monday, dropping a 100-57 decision. Caileigh Walsh led Northwestern with 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks, while Paige Mott also skipped five points from the bench. Joe McKeown, in his 14th season with the Wildcats, has guided the program to an NCAA tournament berth and five trips to the WNIT. In 2020, they set a 16-2 record in the Big Ten for a share of the league title before the pandemic halted play.

Penn’s Last Time Out

In Thursday night’s season opener at Poughkeepsie, the Quakers took a 65-61 win over Marist behind a 31-point effort from the senior captain. Kayla Padilla . Fourth consecutive season opening win under head coach Mike McLaughlin , Penn fought back from a 13-point run in the first quarter by the Red Foxes to take a second-quarter lead it wouldn’t lose the rest of the way. Padilla’s 31 points is the third time in her career she has exceeded 30 points while senior captain Mandy McGurk joined her in double figures with 10 including 7-for-8 at the free-throw line in the closing minutes of the game. Junior transfer Floor Toonders made her mark in her Quaker debut, with a career-high 14 rebounds and sophomore Stina Almqvist added eight points and a career-high eight rebounds. Under McLaughlin’s tutelage, the Quakers are 162-18 when they score at least 60 points.

A look ahead

The Quakers are on the road a lot throughout November, playing only once at The Palestra on November 17 against Villanova. In addition to opening the season in Marist and traveling to Chicago for the Northwest matchup, they hit the West Coast for California the week of Thanksgiving to battle San Francisco (November 21) and USC (November 23). For the rest of the month, there are two more Big 5 games in Philadelphia, at Saint Joseph’s (November 15) and La Salle (November 29).

Lead the way

Penn will be led by a few seniors this season, as the team called it Mandy McGurk and Kayla Padilla captains. This is Padilla’s second stint at the helm of the team, which also earned him the credit last season. Both players are critical parts of the program’s success, each since their first year with the team.

Padilla cut loose

The senior security guard from Torrance, California has already won two seasons with the Quakers, with a list of accolades to go with it. She kicked off her Penn career with a stellar freshman season in which she was named Ivy League Rookie of the Year, first-team All-Ivy, USBWA National Freshman of the Week, and numerous Player of the Week nods from the conference and Big 5. Without one season in 2020-21 due to the pandemic, she picked up where she left off last year, earning the first team for the Ivy League, Big 5 and City of Basketball Love. She averaged 37.6 minutes per game, leading the Ivy League and finishing 11th in the country. She also led the conference in scoring with 18.6 points per game at a .401 clip. To top it off, she continued to put her name in the program record book, setting the three-point field goal record for a single game with nine against Memphis, totaling 36 points for the game, the 10th most points in a program history. She opens her final season on the preseason Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year watchlist for the second time in a row, proving to voters right after a 31-point performance in the season opener at Marist.

New faces

The Quakers have seven new players, six freshmen and a junior transfer this season. All seven come from far and wide, including the Netherlands, Canada, California, Illinois and New Jersey. Junior Floor Toonders emphasizes the group, coming in with Florida after two seasons. The freshman class includes: Saniah Caldwell , Simone Sawyer , Georgia Heine , Isabel Gomez , Helena Lasic and Ella Ray .

Magic Number: 60

The stat most likely to indicate a win or loss for Penn? 60 points. Penn has won 125 of his last 131 regular season games with a minimum of 60 regular season points. Since head coach Mike McLaughlin took over at Penn, the Quakers are 162-18 (.900) when they reach that number (134-10 in the past seven seasons). In comparison, the Quakers are only 49-119 (.292) if they have scored less than 60 runs under Coach McLaughlin. The trend continues defensively. Over the past eight seasons, the red and blue are 41-77 (.347) at 60 points or more. But if they keep opponents below that number, the Quakers have a healthy winning record of 167-34 (0.830).

