UW-La Crosse and UW-Whitewater Share Football Championship

— University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and UW-Whitewater won a share of the 2022 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) soccer championship on Nov. 12.

UW-La Crosse (6-1 WIAC, 9-1 overall) recorded a 31-10 win over UW-Platteville (4-3, 5-5) at Roger Harring Stadium at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex, while UW-La Crosse Whitewater (6-1, 8-2) took a 79-10 win over UW-Stevens Point (0-7, 1-9) at Perkins Stadium.

The conference title is the 34th in the program’s history and the Eagles’ first since 2004, while the Warhawks took first place for the fourth straight season and 39th overall.

UW-Whitewater receives the conference’s automatic NCAA bid for its 34-31 win over UW-La Crosse on October 1.

UW-La Crosse, ranked No. 7 by D3football.com, took the opening kick-off against UW-Platteville, driving 75 yards in five plays and 2:45 with Cade Garcia throwing a 19-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Bartol with 12:15 remaining left in the first quarter to make it 7-0. Ryan Beirne converted the extra point. Garcia hit Cameron Sorenson with a 44-yard pass in the second play of the drive.

UW-Platteville was forced to kick on their first drive and UW-La Crosse took a 14-0 lead when Garcia and Matthijs Enters combined a three-yard touchdown pass with 6:31 left in the opening quarter. The Eagles went 75 yards in eight games and 4:16. The Eagles took a 17-0 lead with 9:53 remaining in the second quarter on Ryan Beirnes’ 21-yard field goal. The ride went 76 yards in 13 plays and 7:45. It was Beirne’s 32nd field goal of his career, breaking Jedediah Jensen’s (2000-04) school record of 31.

UW-La Crosse maintained the 17-0 lead at halftime.

The Pioneers came on the scoreboard on their first drive of the third quarter, going 45 yards in nine plays and 4:11 when Andrew Schweigert scored a 43-yard field goal to make it 17-3. After forcing a UW-La Crosse punt, UW-Platteville needed only two plays to narrow the lead to 17-10. Michael Priami hit Garrett Stare with a 42-yard pass on the first game and followed with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Durocher with 7:14 left in the third quarter. The Pioneers went 76 yards in two plays and :39.

The Eagles responded to the ensuing drive to recapture a 14-point lead. UW-La Crosse went 75 yards in 11 plays and 5:49 with Joey Stutzmans scoring on a four-yard run with 1:32 left in the quarter. Garcia completed three third-down passes before the first downs on the drive. UW-Platteville drove to the 41-yard line of UW-La Crosse on the next drive, but Will Lawrence fiddled with AJ Spychalare who was recovering at the Eagles’ 40-yard line. It was Spychala’s second fumble to restore the game. Aaron Schmitz forced the Lawrence fumble on fourth and one.

After UW-La Crosse missed a 32-yard field goal, UW-Platteville took over at its own 20-yard line. After a Priami completion for four yards to Lawrence, Jack Kelly picked up a sack for UW-La Crosse to put the ball on the six-yard line. Ryan Daines and Kelly combined on another sack on the next game with Josh Dorschner recovering in the end zone for a touchdown. Daines forced the fumble as UW-La Crosse took a 31-10 lead with 7:42 left in the game. UW-Platteville drove to the 11-yard line of UW-La Crosse on the next drive, but Priami was intercepted by Tate Pitcher in the end zone.

UW-La Crosse finished with 409 yards offense, including 120 rushing and 289 passes. The Eagles had a total of 20 first downs, while going eight-of-14 on the third down. UW-La Crosse won the possession time, 35:38 to 24:22, and was four-of-five in the red zone.

Garcia went 16-of-254 for 289 yards with two touchdowns, while Enters finished with seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. Sorenson made a total of five catches for 139 yards. Stutzman finished with a 95 yards rush on 31 carries and a touchdown.

UW-Platteville was a total of 301 yards with 40 rushing and 261 passing. The Pioneers finished with 17 first downs and went two-of-10 on the third down.

Priami finished 26-of-33 for 261 yards with one touchdown and one interception while being sacked five times. Garrett Stare led UW-Platteville with nine catches for 92 yards, while Will Lawrence finished with a 59-yard rush on 10 carries.

Spychala led UW-La Crosse with eight tackles, including six unassisted, and finished with two fumbles. Kelly had six tackles, five unassisted, 3.5 quarterback sacks and a forced fumble. Daines, Dorschner, Cade Osborn and Jack Anderson each finished with five tackles.

Against UW-Stevens Point, the Warhawks, ranked No. 10 by D3football.com, set a program record for runs scored, surpassing the previous record of 75 since 2006.

UW-Whitewater dominated in the first half behind a record performance on the ground for Jaylon Edmonson. His four touchdowns tied the program record for hasty TDs in a game. In addition to the points record, UW-Whitewater also broke team records for rushing touchdowns (10), touchdowns (11), and points after touchdowns (11). The Warhawks on-rush of 523 yards are just 46 short of the program record set in 1987.

The Pointers took the opening kick, drove down and scored a 30-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

On the Warhawks’ second play from scrimmage, Edmonson went up 66 yards and his first touchdown. He scored again on his next carry, a 19-yard drifter down the middle to make it 14-3 on UW-Whitewater’s next possession.

A fumble on UW-Stevens Points punter was knocked down at the Pointers’ nine. Tamir Thomas was tagged for the carry and he followed Edmonson’s lead and went through the middle for a touchdown. The next drive featured a 44-yard Thomas rush to rush that followed by an Edmonson punch in for his third TD of the game.

The Warhawks’ next score came through the air when Evan Lewandowski hit Tyler Holte for a 51-yard touchdown charge. The final score of the quarter came on a bad snap on a Pointer punt going through the back of the endzone for a safety and a 37-3 UW-Whitewater lead.

By halftime, UW-Whitewater’s lead increased to 65-3.

UW-Stevens Point scored on a 33-yard pass play in the third. Preston Strasburg registered his second touchdown of the day on a 38-yard run and Alijah Maher-Parr rounded out the score with a one-yard touchdown run to close the score.

The Warhawks recorded 644 yards of offense in the game. Makaito Harn had a phenomenal second half with 122 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Edmonson matched the program record carrying four TDs with 112 yards on five rushes. Strasburg added 107 yards on the ground and a pair of quick touchdowns.

Lewandowski was 5-5 for 106 yards and the one who passed TD. Jason Ceniti and Jackson Chryst took over in the second half. Holte led the Warhawks with 84 yards on three receptions.

Defensively, Ethan Gallagher scored eight tackles, including a tackle for a two-yard loss and a quarterback rush. Joey Antoniette put in seven tackles while Reed Farrington and Kyle Gallaghereach put in sacks.