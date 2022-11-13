Huskies come from behind to win Shootout in Hockey East Thriller





Box score HARTFORD, CT. –The UConn Huskies come from behind on a high-scoring afternoon, scoring six goals before forcing overtime and winning in a shootout. The Huskies got away with the extra point when freshman Jake Percival scored the shootout winner. Providence opened the score early when Nick Poisson scored just two minutes before the game started. The brothers didn’t stop there, because three minutes later they skipped another one by Brett Berard. UConn tried to cut the lead in half, but the brothers continued to pressure the Huskies, eventually scoring another goal midway through the first period to take the three-goal lead. A penalty from Providence gave UConn the man’s advantage late in the first period, and when the power play ended, Ryan Tverberg fired a shot past Philip Svedback to get the Huskies on the board and into the locker room two down. The second period was marked by four goals from both teams. UConn started the second period by scoring two unanswered goals to bring the game to three. John Spetz started scoring in the period for the Huskies when he fired a single shot past the providence netminder. Freshman Matthew Wood followed the goal by scoring on the breakaway to put the game in third place. Providence would reply shortly afterwards to recapture the one-goal lead. The Huskies kept fighting like John Spetz would skate the puck to the net and find Justin Pearson’s stick deflecting the pass for the equalizer. By the end of the period, Justin Pearson would be given a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct. With the penalty on Pearson, Providence would start the period on the power play. The Friars wasted no time as they scored two goals to take the 6-4 lead early in the period. As time ran out, UConn drew first-year goalkeeper Arsenii Sergeev with just under three minutes left in the game. The move to pull the goalkeeper paid off for the Huskies, as freshman Samu Salminen won the . would redirect John Spetz shot to reduce the lead to one. With less than a minute to go, UConn pulled the goalkeeper again for the extra skater. With five seconds left in the game Ryan Tverberg was in the right place at the right time when he took the rebound after Andrew Lucas’ shot and tipped it past the goalkeeper to even the game and force extra time. In the overtime period, neither team was able to find the back of the net as both goalkeepers would make timely saves to force a shootout. In the shootout, freshman Arsenii Sergeev would stop five of the six attempts as freshmen Samu Salminen and Jake Percival scored, with Percival taking in the shootout winner. Next one UConn begins to prepare for a home and home series with UMass Lowell. The Huskies travel to Lowell on November 18, before hosting the Riverhawks on Saturday, November 19.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uconnhuskies.com/news/2022/11/12/mens-ice-hockey-huskies-come-from-behind-win-shootout-in-hockey-east-thriller.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos