



SANTA CLARA, California. The California women’s soccer team dominated possession for most of the afternoon, but eventually fell victim to a header from Santa Clara’s Izzy D’Aquila with 26 seconds left in the second overtime. Cal (10-5-6) and the Broncos (11-6-3) battled to a goalless draw by 108 minutes at Steven Stadium on Saturday afternoon. In the last 30 seconds, Keren Goor of Santa Clara sent a cross into a crowded penalty area in front of the goal. goalkeeper Angelina Anderson collided with a Cal defender allowing D’Aquila to put enough on the loose ball to tag him in for the game winner. The two sides even ended the match in shot totals of 11 each. The Broncos held a 5-4 lead in shots on goal, all five coming late in the second half and overtime. The Bears dominated possession in the opening half, beating the Broncos 6-3, with three of those six attempts on goal. Cal’s best first half chances came from the foot of Keely Roy and Karlie Lema . Roy took a shot from the top of the penalty area that was saved by Broncos’ goalkeeper Marlee Nicolos in the 29the minute. Lema beat the Broncos defense down the left and fired a shot from the left side of the box from her right foot that was again turned away by a diving Nicolos in the 32ndnd minute. The two sides went into the break, tied at zero. From the break Cal had a great chance to score in the 50e minute when? My Fountain collected a loose ball for an open goal in the penalty area, but the Broncos knocked the ball away at the last minute for a Golden Bear corner. Roy and Lema made 10 shots together, with both players scoring two shots on goal. Fontana had the other shot for the Bears. Cal’s defense was brilliant for most of the game. The Broncos got their first corner in the 68e minute which was quickly cleared without much of a threat. Ahead, the Broncos’ attack picked up momentum. However, the defense of Anderson and the Golden Bears was up to the task. Anderson made four saves late in the game and fended off several scoring threats from Bronco. Although the postseason run ends in the first round, Cal had a great campaign in 2022. The Golden Bears broke into the top four in the Pac-12, placing three on the second team of all conferences. STAY PLACED Follow the Bears on Twitter for full coverage of Cal women’s football (@CalWSoc), Instagram(@CalWSoc)and Facebook (/CalWSoc/).

