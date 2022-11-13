Trinity, Fairdale, South Oldham, Holy Cross advance





Jeremiah Lynn scored four touchdowns, including two point returns for scores to lead the Trinity High School football team to a 51-20 win over Simon Kenton in Friday’s second round of the game. KHSAA Class 6A Playoffs. Lynn scored on runs from 15 and 12 yards and also returned runs from 70 and 44 yards for scores as Trinity (8-4) advanced to the third round of the playoffs. The Shamrocks play at Bryan Station (9-3) for the right to play in the state semifinals. Trinity quarterback Drew Allen rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries to lead the Trinitys charge. He also completed 4 of 6 passes for 38 yards. Kellan McLaughlin added three field goals, including a 51-yarder that gave the Shamrocks an early 3-0 lead. Chase Crone rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns to lead Simon Kenton (8-4). More football:How men’s soccer stunned the KHSAA 6A favourite, No. 1 St. Xavier in OT, to make it to quarter-finals Fairdale 22, Atherton 0 Yanni Pearson contributed 20 times for 133 yards and a touchdown to lead the host Bulldogs (11-1) over the Ravens (7-5) in Class 5A. Fairdale rushed for 261 yards and also got big nights out from Darnell Herzog (19 carries, 63 yards, one TD) and Lazarus Vance (nine carries, 44 yards). Herzog also caught three passes for 23 yards and a score. Fairdale plays in Owensboro (10-2) in the third round. Andre Steele led Athertons offense with 44 yards on six carries. KHSAA Football:Here’s your first look at the Kentucky high school football playoff third round pairs South Oldham 46, Seneca 0 Sam Reagan caught two touchdown passes, returned an interception for a touchdown and recovered a fumble to lead the host Dragons (8-4) over the Redhawks (8-4). South Oldham (8-4) plays in the third round at Bowling Green (10-2). The Dragons are in the third round of the playoffs for the seventh time in the last eight seasons. More football:Scores, highlights and more from the second round of the playoffs Holy Cross 28, Campbellsville 19 Quarterback Chris Perry rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns and also passed for 140 yards and a score to lead the Cougars (9-3) over the host Eagles (7-4) in Class A. Tyler Ballard led Holy Cross’s hasty offense with 91 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Joey Foushee had two catches for 46 yards and a touchdown. Landon Colvin’s 1-yard touchdown run drew Campbellsville in 21-19 with 8:48 left, but Perry’s 2-yard touchdown run just 58 seconds later gave the Cougars a 28-19 cushion. Colvin rushed for 59 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries. Holy Cross takes on Crittenden County (8-4) in the third round. Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; [email protected]; Twitter: @kyhighs.

