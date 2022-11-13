Sports
Utah State Womens Tennis Continues at CSUN Fall Invitational
USU opened the day against Youngstown State in doubles. To graduate Annaliese County and senior Zeynep Naz zturk earned a double win for the Aggies with a 6-3 win over graduate Cecilia Rosas and sophomore Lili Minich.
To graduate Monique Burton and junior Lisa Küng lost 6-3 to sophomore Julia Marko and junior Eliska Masarikova, while sophomore India Nespor and freshmen Shiny Jade fell 6-1 against sophomore Elisa Rigazio and junior Maria Oliveira.
Utah State then faced CSUN in singles with two Aggies taking wins. Naz Ozturk fought back for the 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 victory over freshman Emma Moratalla Sanz. Brilhante recorded the other win for the Aggies with a 7-6 (9), 6-2 victory over freshman Sofia Dermenjyan.
After winning the first set 6-2, Nespor lost the next two 6-3, 6-3 to freshman Tallia Harper. Küng lost 6-0, 6-4 to graduate Jolene Coetzee, while Burton lost 6-3, 6-4 to senior Victoria Santibañez Luna. County fell to freshman Angelo Ho 7-5, 6-3.
Utah State returns to the courts in both singles and doubles in the final fall tournament action of the season on Sunday, November 13.
CSUN FALL INVITATION RESULTS
NOV. 11-13, 2022
MATADOR TENNIS COMPLEX
NORTHRIDGE, CALIFORNIA
DOUBLE GAME
Day one
Monique Burton/Lisa Küng (USU) beats. Jenna Schlatter/Alyssia Fossorier (UCI) 6-4
Zeynep Naz zturk/Annaliese County(USU) def. Carolyna Fowler/Emily Fowler (UCI) 6-4
Shiny Jade/India Nespor(USU) def. Amanda Perez/Asha Gidwani (UCI) 7-6 (6)
Day two
Julia Marko/Eliska Masarikova (YSU) beats. Monique Burton/Lisa Kung (USU) 6-3
Zeynep Naz zturk/Annaliese County(USU) def. Cecilia Rosas/Lili Minich (YSU) 6-3
Elisa Rigazio/Maria Oliveira (YSU) beats. Shiny Jade/India Nespor(USU) 6-1
SINGLES
Day one
Sasha Turchak (CSUN) defeats.Zeynep Naz zturk(USU) 7-5, 2-6, 6-4
Yuliia Zhytelna (CSUN) beats. Lisa Kung (USU) 7-5, 7-5
Victoria Santibañez Luna (CSUN) defeats.Monique Burton(USU) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2
Cindy Ung (CSUN) def.Laura Fernanda Eugene Of Hillary(USU) 6-3, 6-3
Jacqueline O’Neill (CSUN) beats.Shiny Jade(USU) 6-2, 6-1
India Nespor(USU) def. Jasmine Tolmoyan (CSUN) 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-4
Day two
Jolene Coetzee (CSUN) beats. Lisa Kung (USU) 6-0, 6-4
Zeynep Naz zturk(USU) def. Emma Moratalla Sanz (CSUN) 3-6, 6-1, 7-5
Victoria Santibañez Luna (CSUN) defeats. Monique Burton(USU) 6-3, 6-4
Angela Ho (CSUN) defeats. Annaliese County(USU) 7-5, 6-3
Shiny Jade(USU) def. Sofia Dermenjyan (CSUN) 7-6 (9), 6-2
Tallia Harper (CSUN) defeats. India Nespor(USU) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3
– USU –
|
