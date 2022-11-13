Two Milestones Achieved in NIU’s Victory Over Eastern Michigan





Next game: in West Michigan 16-11-2022 | 6:00 PM EST Nov 16 (Wed) / 6:00 PM EST Bee western Michigan History YIPSILANTI, Mich. After the Northern Illinois University volleyball team sent off Eastern Michigan in four sets (25-22, 25-12, 23-25, 25-13) on Saturday night, two Huskies surpassed huge milestones. Katie Jablonski (Elburn, Illinois/Kaneland) and Ella Mihacevich (Brunswick, Ohio/Padua Franciscan) scored 1,000 kills and assists, respectively. “I loved having a good positive team weekend,” said NIU head coach Ray Gooden . “We had eight good sets against Eastern Michigan. I thought Eastern did some things really well, but I think our team reacted quite well to it.” HOW IT HAPPENED Back-to-back killings of Charlie Atiemo (Milford, Mich./Farmington Hills Mercy) set up NIU (17-10, 10-7 MAC) 3-1 early in the first frame. Eastern Michigan (5-24, 4-13 MAC) made things interesting towards the end of the set after a quick 5-0 run to tie the set at 20-20. The Huskies kept their cool and closed the set with a 5-1 run, which was capped by Atiemo’s kill of Jablonski. In the second frame, a 7-1 run blown NIU’s lead to 12-6 before fans could blink. Another 7-1 run gave the Huskies a 20-9 advantage while NIU remained in full control. Two murders of Nicolette Nedic (Willowbrook, Illinois/Hinsdale Central) plus an Eagle error gave the Huskies the second set. The third frame was the closest of the four as the two squads exchanged blows for the entire duration of the set. EMU had an 11-7 lead after their 6-1 run, but NIU stormed back with a 6-1 run of its own to take a 13-12 lead. As the set drew to a close, it was EMU who emerged victorious as the Eagles closed the set with a 5-2 run, forcing a fourth set. In the fourth and final frame, the Huskies came out of the break swinging and took an impressive 12-3 lead. After NIU made a six-point swing to make the score 18-3, EMU posted a few kills, but that was all the momentum the Eagles could muster. The Huskies closed the set with two kills from Jablonski, winning the set and the match. COMMENTS Jablonskis 20 e kill of the evening pushed her past 1,000 career kills, a milestone only 22 other Huskies have achieved The last Huskie to reach 1,000 career deaths was Meg Wolowicz (2015-18) Jablonski also had 10 digs for her 11 e double-double of the season

kill of the evening pushed her past 1,000 career kills, a milestone only 22 other Huskies have achieved Mihacevich’s 52 assists helped the junior reach the 1,000-career assist Mihacevich also posted her second consecutive double-double of the weekend with 16 digs Grace Balensiefer (2018-21) was the last Huskie to reach 1,000 assists in his career

Nedic contributed 14 kills on 26 swings

Atiemo had a match-high six blocks and 13 kills

Francesca Bertucci (Chicago, Ill./De La Salle) Recorded a Match-High 21 Excavations

(Chicago, Ill./De La Salle) Recorded a Match-High 21 Excavations Sophie Hurt (Elmhurst, Ill./IC Catholic Prep) tied her season-high three aces in the win

(Elmhurst, Ill./IC Catholic Prep) tied her season-high three aces in the win NIU hit .367, just shy of its season-high .402 vs. Akron on September 23 NEXT ONE NIU has a quick turnaround as the regular season finale against Western Michigan (16-12, 8-8 MAC) is this Wednesday at 6pm ET. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN3.

