Late score lifts Lehigh to 36-33 win over Colgate

Next game: at Lafayette 19-11-2022 | 12:30 pm SEN, ESPN+ Fox Sports Radio 94.7 FM and 1230 AM Nov. 19 (Sat) / 12:30 pm Bee Lafayette History

BETHLEHEM, Dad. In a wild back and forth fourth quarter in which the lead changed three times, junior Dante Perric connected with classmate Eric Johnson on an 11-yard touchdown pass with 22 seconds left to lead Lehigh to a 36-33 win over Colgate Saturday on Salute to Service Day at Goodman Stadium, presented by Weis Markets.

Lehigh climbed out of an early 14-0 hole and 12 points behind in the third quarter to take a 29-26 lead on a 17-yard touchdown run by junior Jack Di Pietro with 3:58 to play; but Colgate answered with a go-ahead one-yard run by quarterback Michael Brescia to lead 33-29 with 1:15 left to play.

Perri designed a five-play, 73-yard drive culminating in his second touchdown pass and fourth overall touchdown of the day to put the Mountain Hawks in the lead for good. Senior linebacker Nate Norris then took the win with a dive interception from Brescia with four seconds left.

TOUCHDOWN LEHIGH!! Johnson gets his second TD of the game and retakes the lead for Lehigh, 36-33, with only 22 seconds left! : https://t.co/iSPaF3PuqG#GoLehigh #beGREAT pic.twitter.com/fu6LzXjA72 Lehigh Football (@LehighFootball) Nov 12, 2022

The Lehigh offense had its best day of the season, winning 480 yards. Perri enjoyed a great day, completing 25-of-33 for 424 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for two scores in the first half. Johnson also enjoyed a career day, bringing in 11 receptions for 208 yards and the game-winning touchdown. Senior Jalen Burbage also eclipsed the 100-yard mark with eight catches for 107 yards and a score.

The win breaks Lehigh’s seven-game slide and lifts the Mountain Hawks to 2-8 overall and 2-3 in the Patriot League. Colgate drops to 3-7 overall and 2-3 in the league.

“This was a great win,” Lehigh . head coach Tom Gilmore said. “I’m really proud of our boys and the resilience they have shown, not just in this game but all through the season. We felt like we were getting better but we didn’t play as consistently as we wanted and we came out today , we didn’t play a perfect game, but we played a lot across the board and we fought hard until the end. The resilience at the end was great to see.

“Every time you give up such a late score and then just turn around and go off the field, that says a lot about your toughness, your resilience, your competitive spirit and I couldn’t be more proud of the players for that,” he continued. Gilmore. It was great to see. Nate grabbed the interception at the end to seal the deal, so all those things really added to a great afternoon.”

The Raider passing game gave them a 14-0 lead in the first quarter as Brescia went 5-for-5 in the opening drive and set up a Brendan Cassamajor run from two yards. Brescia then threw a 51-yard scoring pass to Treyvhon Saunders on Colgate’s second drive of the game to give the Raiders two scores.

A 43-yard completion for Johnson and a 27-yard pass for senior Alex Snyder setting up a one-yard score by Perri on a quarterback sneak to bring Lehigh within 14-7 after a quarter.

Perri capped off an 11-play, 75-yard drive with his second one-yard touchdown rush, sandwiched around a pair of Spencer Biscoe field goals as Colgate led 20-14 at halftime.

Brescia opened the score in the third quarter with a three-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Oakey, with the failed two-point conversion putting the Raiders at 26-14.

Lehigh returned Colgate’s score with an impressive nine-play, 75-yard drive. Perri found Burbage making a spectacular catch in the back corner of the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown to bring Lehigh inside 26-21.

TOUCHDOWN BURBAGE! Jalen Burbage brings Lehigh within five points with an 18-yard completion! It’s 26-21 Colgate with five minutes to play. : https://t.co/iSPaF3PuqG#GoLehigh #beGREAT pic.twitter.com/G3iFdyMpUQ Lehigh Football (@LehighFootball) Nov 12, 2022

Midway through the last quarter, Perri connected with freshmen Geoffrey Jamiel , Burbage, then Johnson to move the ball to Raider territory. DiPietro then ran around the right side for his first touchdown of the season to put the Mountain Hawks ahead.

Aided by a good kick-off return, Colgate only needed 45 yards to reclaim the lead as Brescia scored from a one-meter keeper to put Colgate at 33-29 with 1:15 to play.

Lehigh only needed five plays in the game-winning drive, all Perri completions. He made two contact with Burbage, hitting Jamiel and Johnson for 19 yards each to move the ball to the Colgate 11. Perri then lofted a fade pass into the right side of the end zone, which Johnson struggled away from the defensive back for the winning score.

“We just kept faith in the process,” Perri said. “We talked about that a few weeks ago just trusting what we’re doing and eventually we’ll come to our senses and I think we’ve seen that today. We didn’t really change who we were. Guys were making plays all over the place and that’s what we can be if we just keep trusting the process and keep going.”

“It was a funny feeling. I had that feeling. I think the whole sideline had that feeling,” Gilmore added. “There was just this energy, this confidence that we would get it done and there was no doubt about it. It was really neat and it started right away. It was our players who trusted the calls and Dante just took what was there. really cool to see and I think they fought so hard during the match that they wouldn’t let it run away from them.”

Colgate tried to get within the field target range in the closing seconds, but Norris knocked out Brescia at the Lehigh 34, leaving Lehigh running out of the final four seconds.

Norris and junior Mike De Nucci tied for game-high honors with 14 tackles. They both had 1.5 tackles for loss and combined on a sack in the second half.

Brescia was 23-of-32-1 for 330 yards and two touchdowns and added 44 rushing yards and a score.

Lehigh finished with 56 rushing yards, thanks in part to three Colgate sacks, while the Mountain Hawk defense limited Colgate to 114 yards on the ground and just 2.8 yards per carry.

The Mountain Hawks wrap up the 2022 season this Saturday when they travel to Lafayette for the 158th meeting of college football’s most played rivalry. Match time is set at 12:30 PM from Fisher Stadium in Easton, Pa. The game will be broadcast on Service Electric Network and streamed on ESPN+ with audio coverage on Fox Sports Radio 94.7 FM and 1230 from 11:30 a.m.

Gallery: (11-12-2022) Football vs. Colgate, 11/12/22

ADDITIONAL POINTS Perri delivered the first 400-yard passing game by a Lehigh quarterback since Brad Mayes threw for 444 against Penn in 2017 Johnson had the first 200-yard receiving game since Jorge Portorreal had 216 yards against Bucknell in 2018 Lehigh’s 480 yards offense was a high season After being bagged last week, Lehigh had two Saturdays, with Trevor Harriso recording one and DeNucci and Norris sharing the other Andy Coen was recognized with a pregame video tribute and a moment of silence. Lehigh also welcomed his 2016 and 2017 Patriot League champion soccer teams and honored his 2022 Patriot League champion softball team.

Like Lehigh Football onfacebookand follow upTwitterandInstagramfor exclusive updates throughout the season.