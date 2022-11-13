The Missouri basketball team is in action for the second time in three days at Mizzou Arena, which hosts LindenwoodSunday to continue its early home score. The first tip is set before 5pm. on SEC Network+.

PROMOTIONS

A special ticket offer of $11.13 is available for Sunday’s doubleheader with the women’s team (1:00 p.m. tipoff vs. Southeast Missouri state).

ABOUT THE TIGERS

Missouri opened the 2022-23 season with a 2-0 record, with consecutive wins over South Indiana and Penn.

The Tigers got off to a strong offensive start to the season, finishing first in the SEC with 94.5 points per game.

Fresh off a 28 point outing on Friday, senior Noah Carter leads MU with 18.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Overall, five tigers are currently hitting the double-digit average with college graduates D’Me Hodge and senior Kobe Brown in second place at 14.0.

ABOUT THE LIONS

In his first year as a Division I team, Lindenwood holds a 1-1 record in two games of the 2022-23 season that fell to the nationally ranked Dayton before taking an 85-58 win over Hannibal-La Grange on Thursday.

Chris Childs leads the team with 14.5 points per game, while Kevin Caldwell Jr. (14.0) and Brandon Trimble (10.0) follow.

Caldwell also leads the Lions with 4.5 assists, while David Ware has a team-best 6.5 rebounds.

SERIES HISTORY

The Tigers and Lions meet for the first time on the basketball court.

TIGERS VS THE OVC

Missouri is 37-1 all-time against schools in the Ohio Valley Conference, including a 36-1 point in Columbia.

The Tigers have won their last four encounters with OVC foes, including a 97-91 win over Southern Indiana to open the 2022-23 season.

HIGH SCORING ATTACK

During two games of the 2022-23 season, Mizzou has shown an efficient attacking attack.

The Tigers are currently ranked first in the SEC and 28th nationally with 94.5 points per game.

Mizzou has tallyed back-to-back games over 90 points for the first time since 2017-18. MU has not scored more than 90 points in three games in a row since 2008-09.

In addition, it is the first time since the 1974-75 campaign that MU surpassed 90 points in each of the first two games, while the total of 189 points is the highest since 2008-09 (also 189).

DEPTH IN SCORING

A key to Missouri’s strong start to the offensive end is the number of options.

Five Tigers are currently scoring in double figures on average, while seven have already scored at least 10 points in a single game.

Noah Carter and Kobe Brown have both played 20 points this year (28 for Carter vs Penn and 20 vs USI for Brown) and lead MU by 18.0 points and 14.0 points respectively.

D’Me Hodge (14.0), Nick Honor (13.0) and Three Gomillion (11.5) also averaged in double digits.

TRIPLE SUCCESS

Mizzou is coming off one of his strongest games in years.

The Tigers scored 16 triples in Friday’s win over Penn, the most in a single game since 2019. In fact, MU has not earned more in a game since the 2010 win over 17 against Oklahoma State.

Senior Noah Carter led the Tigers by going 6-of-9 of 3-point range the most by a Mizzou player in two years.

Through two matches, Mizzou is 28th nationally with 11.5 triples per match.

SHARE THE BALL

Another key to the strong offensive output is the team’s passing success.

MU has amassed 20 assists in the first two games of the season, marking the first time since 2017-18 against Long Beach State and St. John’s with back-to-back games from at least 20 assists.

Missouri is one of 10 teams nationally to have more than 20 assists in their first two games of the season.

Senior Nick Honor leads the Tigers with nine assists, while Three Gomillion is second with eight.

KEEP IT CLEAN

What is perhaps most impressive about the MU’s high assist count is doing it without turning the ball around.

Mizzou has made just 20 turnovers in the first two games first in the SEC and 44th nationally with 10.0 per game.

In Friday’s win, the Tigers amassed at least 20 assists with fewer than 10 game sales for the first time since the 2016-17 season against Texas A&M.

Overall, Missouri ranks 23rd nationally with a 2.00 assist-to-turnover ratio, while Three Gomillion is the 17th at 8:00 am early in the year.

DEFENSIVE FAILURE

Defensively, the key to Missouri’s success is forcing sales.

Mizzou has forced his first two enemies in 41 turnovers, 31st nationally with 20.5 per game and 15th with a turnover margin of +10.5.

The Tigers also rank 17th with 13.5 steals per game, taking 15 swipes of the ball in Friday’s win against Penn, the highest since posting 15 against Colorado during the 2010-11 season.