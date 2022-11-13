no. 2 Seed Womens Soccer Ready For NCAA First Round





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The #2 seeded Nittany Lions will host Quinnapiac in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Jeffrey Field. It’s the Penn State Women’s Soccer Program’s 28th Programestraight to the NCAA tournament after earning the Big Ten’s automatic bid after winning their ninth conference tournament title last Sunday. GAME INFORMATION

Quinnipiac (15-2-1)

Date:Sunday 13 Nov 2022 | Time 1:00 PM EST

Place:University Park, PA | Location: Jeffrey Field

Live Statistics| Watch: ESPN+ MAP INFORMATION Tickets are the following prices:

Adults: $8

PSU/Quinnipiac Students: $5

Youth: $5

Groups of 20+: $3 The first 50 PSU students who arrive at the ticket office on University Drive will receive a free ticket. After the 50 tickets run out, admission is $5 cash only at Jeffrey Field. On the day of the game at Jeffrey Field, fans must use cash to purchase tickets. Credit cards are NOT accepted PARKING INFORMATION Parking for all Penn State Athletics non-football events requires a valid permit or payment of the applicable campus parking fee. Fans with a valid parking permit for Penn State University Park may park for free at non-football athletic events, according to parking policies and transportation service access. For women’s soccer games, fans are asked to park in the Jordan East, Stadium West or Porter North grounds. Unlicensed fans are encouraged to prepay for event parking at a discounted rate of $5.50 through ParkMobile –https://psu.parkmobile.io/. Prepayment is possible up to and including Saturday 12 November 11:59 PM. Event day parking is $10 per vehicle and can be purchased through the ParkMobile app. The East Deck is also available for $1 per hour. Parking for all non-football athletic events is administered by Penn State Transportation Services. For more information or questions, please visit transport.psu.edu or [email protected] PENN STATE BREAKDOWN LAST TIME OFF Penn State with six heats won their way to their ninth B1G Tournament Championship, beating Wisconsin by three heats (1-0), two heats Northwestern (2-0) and Michigan State’s top run (3-2).

In the championship game, PSU overcame an early one-goal deficit and fought through two draws to win the championship and prevent MSU from winning the double after the Spartans took the regular-season Big Ten title.

Katherine Asmanmade two saves against MSU and coupled with two clean sheets in the quarterfinals and semifinals of the tournament was named the defensive MVP of the tournament.

Asman made a total of 14 saves in the tournament.

Schlegel, Asman and Cori Dyke were included in the All-Tournament Team.

were included in the All-Tournament Team. Penn State’s first goal was scored by Kaitlyn MacBean in its first season of collegiate competition. Four current Nittany Lions now have four B1G rings to their name. Schlegel, Asman, Rachel Wasserman and Maddie Myers won two regular season B1G titles and two tournament titles. PENN STATE IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT The Nittany Lions are the No. 2 in the Los Angeles Regional and will welcome Quinnipiac this Sunday (November 13) at 1:00 PM (ET) at Jeffrey Field for an opening round game.

With a win, the Nittany Lions would stay home for a second round game against either No. 7 seed West Virginia or Virginia Tech.

Penn State has been to the NCAA tournament 28 consecutive times.

The Nittany Lions are 21-3 in first-round games (PSU received first-round byes in 1998, 1999 and 2000) and have a winning streak of 13 first-round games.

PSU has advanced to the third round of the NCAA tournament five times in a row and in seven of the last eight seasons.

PSU has made five NCAA College Cup appearances and won the 2015 NCAA National Championship.

In NCAA Tournament action at home, the Nittany Lions have amassed an impressive 41-6-1 record at Jeffrey Field, beating their opponents 145-34.

Two-time national coach of the year head coach Erica Dambach has racked up 36 NCAA tournament wins and captured the College Cup title in 2015 since taking the helm of the Nittany Lions in 2007. QUINNIPIASCH DISTRIBUTION The Bobcats are entering the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2000, when the team lost 2-1 to Harvard in the first round.

The top seeded Bobcats captured their first-ever MAAC title this season by defeating Canisius and Niagra.

The Bobcats are 43 rd in the nation in RPI, the highest-ranked team in the MAAC.

in the nation in RPI, the highest-ranked team in the MAAC. Quinnipiac head coach Dave Clarke is going to be 23 . inrdseason with the Bobcats and is the winningest coach in the history of the Quinnipiac program, leading the Bobcats to an NCAA Tournament berth in 2000 and a regular season title in 2001. SCOUTING QUINNIPIAC Top scorers: Rebecca Cooke (22 goals), Courtney Chochol (6 goals)

Top assists: Courtney Chochol (13 assists), Rebecca Cooke (7 assists)

Most Savings: Sofia Lospinoso (51 Savings, 0.763 Savings Percentage)

Cooke leads the nation with 22 goals and recently won the MAAC Golden Boot Award.

Chochol has 13 assists, the fourth highest total in the country.

10 Bobcats earned All-MAAC status in total. PENN STANDS AGAINST QUINNIPIAC This is the first time in the program’s history that the Nittany Lions will face the Bobcats. OTHER STATS & COMMENTS Penelope Hocking is the active career leader in NCAA Division I in points (149).

is the active career leader in NCAA Division I in points (149). Dambach is approaching her 300 e win career. She has 296.

win career. She has 296. The program is approaching 500 total wins. It stands at 498 wins.

PSU is 11-0-1 when scoring the first goal.

Blauw-Wit has excluded 11 opponents this season.

Strong Schedule: The Nittany Lions have faced four ranked opponents who ranked No. 21 West Virginia, 2-0, No. 4 Rutgers 2-0, No. 12 Northwestern 2-0, and No. 6 Michigan State 3-2 had defeated, lost to No. 12 Stanford, 2-0 and draw No. 19 Georgetown 2-2.

