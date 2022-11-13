Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball Returns to Carilion Clinic Court Monday Night





the 13eThe Virginia Tech women’s basketball team returns home to Carilion Clinic Court Monday night to take on USC Upstate Spartans. THE SERIES VT is 4-0 all-time against USC Upstate with the final meeting on November 6, 2018 at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies won that one 96-45 behind five athletes in double figures, including Taylor Emery who scored a game-high 18 and Aisha Sheppard who scored 17 from the bench. A WIN WOULD… Move the Hokies’ record to 3-0 for the seventh season in a row.

Be Tech’s fourth consecutive non-conference win at home. TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE CASSELL ENVIRONMENT VT plays at home for the last time before Thanksgiving.

The next home game is a November 27 game against Longwood.

Next week, the team travels to Nassau, Bahamas to compete in the Pink Flamingo Championship, where they will be met by two SEC foes, Kentucky and Missouri. KING SHINES AT OPENING NIGHT

Cayla King’s Effort of 33 points on opening night tied for seventh most points a VT athlete has scored in a game.

King set a schedule record of nine triples against The Mount, breaking the mark of her former teammate Aisha Sheppard. She had made eight twice. Jeni Garber had also made eight in one game in 1991.

She is seventh all-time at VT in career 3’s with 156, past Taylor Emery and Dara Mabrey in the first two games. PIN DAY INFORMATION

Monday 14 November | 19:00 ET Cassell Coliseum (Carilion Clinic Court)

vs. USC Upstate HOW TO FOLLOW?

TV broadcast ACC Network Tools Play-by-Play: Bailey Angle

Bailey Angle Analyst:Mack McCarthy Local radio

Virginia Tech Sports Network Play-by-Play:Evan Hughes Gameday experience elements Get ready for the rest of the season with your very own Cassell Kit! Secure this item filled with a rally towel, scarf, koozies and more before this offer ends by clickinghere.

