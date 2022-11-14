Pierce leads Penn State Contingent at Binghamton’s Bearcat Open





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Penn State Nittany Lion wrestling team sent 12 wrestlers to Binghamton’s Bearcat Open on Sunday, November 13 in Binghamton, NY. Two-thirds of their participants attended the event. Connor Pierce led the Nittany Lion offense with a runner-up finish at 149. Pierce went 4-0 overall, including a pin and two majors. He lost his match in the final, but it was against a non-collegiate competitor, so he didn’t count on his overall record. Pierce’s second-place finish was one of eight for Penn State among the 12 entrants. Konner Kraeszig was third at 174. He went 3-1 overall with a major. His only loss was a semifinal setback to number 11 Chris Foca of Cornell. Lucas Cochran was third at 197. Cochran posted a 2-1 and won again against a non-collegiate grappler. David Evans had an excellent day at 141. After dropping his first game, Evans took five straight wins and placed fifth. He officially went 4-1 (one win against a non-collegiate entry) with three pins and a big. real freshman Levi Haines was fifth at 157. Haines went 3-1 with two majors against collegiate entries and 2-0 vs. non-university grapplers. donovon ball also finished fifth and struggled 184. He went 4-1 with a big plus one non-collegiate win. His only loss was a 3-0 decision to No. 7 Jonathan Loew of Cornell. Joe Lee advanced to fifth at 165. Because Lee wrestled six times, he was unable to wrestle for fifth. Five of Lee’s fights were against non-collegiate entries and he finished his day 1-0 (plus a 4-1 record against non-collegiate competition). Levko Higgins also finished sixth, competing in 197. Higgins went 3-1 overall (plus a 1-1 point vs. non-collegiate wrestlers). Karl Shindledecker went 2-2 overall at 125, taking a pin and a major. Brian Borden took a win at 157, a first period drop in consolation action. Jack Kelly picked up a win at 174, falling to a third period in consolation action. vespa frame also participated in 125. The top-ranked Penn State (1-0, 0-0 B1G) returns to action on Sunday, November 20 at the Army Black Night Open in West Point, NY The Penn State Wrestling season 2022-23 is presented by the Family Clothesline. Penn State fans are encouraged to follow Penn State wrestling on Twitter at @pennstateWREST, on the Penn State Wrestling Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pennstatewrestling and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennstatewrest. This is PENN STATE. WRESTLING lives here.

