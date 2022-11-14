Rutgers wins 2022 Soccer Big Ten Tournament Championship





Box Score |All Tournament Team |Tournament Central PISCATAWAY, NJ Second-seeded Rutgers took his first Big Ten Conference title for the men’s soccer tournament on Sunday with a 3-1 victory over Indiana No. 4 in the championship game at Yurcak Field in Piscataway, NJ. With the win, Rutgers will automatically qualify for Big Ten Conferences for the 2022 NCAA tournament. Today’s results equal the third-highest-scoring Big Ten Championship game in conference tournament history and the highest score since 2010, when Michigan surpassed Penn State 4-1. Taking full advantage of their first title game appearance, the Scarlet Knights (10-4-6) earned the school’s first Big Ten Team Championship. Rutgers senior striker MD Myers was named Offensive Player of the Big Ten Tournament after providing a pair of assists in Sunday’s championship game. Fellow senior Hugo Le Guennec anchored the Scarlet Knights defense attempt to claim the defending player from the Big Ten tournament. Rutgers took an early lead, as Myers and senior Jackson Temple connected for finding sophomores Matthew Acosta, whose one-timer found the back of the net in the fourth minute. The Hoosiers (10-4-6) tied the score in the 38e minute, as a red shirt senior Ryan Wittenbrinks corner kick service second year found Patrick McDonald on the back post. The Scarlet Knights recaptured the lead in the 54e minute, when junior Ola Maeland bowed a corner serve just inside the far right post for a 2-1 lead. freshman Ian Abbey sealed the championship for Rutgers with an 85eminute marker, assisted by Myers. With both sides taking 14 shots on the day, Rutgers put more than half of his attempts on target, while only five shots from Indiana found their mark. Rutgers first year goalkeeper Ciaran Dalton took the win with four saves, while Indianas junior narrowly missed JT Harms scored five saves. Both teams will learn their NCAA tournament fate Monday at 1 p.m. ET, when the NCAA airs the 2022 NCAA men’s soccer tournament selection show on NCAA.com. 2022 Big Ten Men’s Soccer All-Tournament Team Ryan Wittenbrink, Indiana

Nu Sessock, Indiana

Malcolm Johnston, Maryland

Owen Finnerty, Michigan State

Jason Gajadhar, Northwest

Xavier Green, Ohio State

Jalen Watson, Penn State

Ciaran Dalton, Rutgers

Jackson Temple, Rutgers

Chris Tiao, Rutgers

Aron Saevarsson, Wisconsin Individual prices

Offensive Player of the Tournament:MD Myers, Rutgers

Defending Player of the Tournament:Hugo LeGuennec, Rutgers

