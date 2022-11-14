Women’s hockey heads to Penn State for weekend series





PROVIDENCE, RI Undefeated away from home this season, the Brown women’s hockey team will head out next Sunday at 6 p.m. and Monday at 2 p.m. for two games against Penn State No. 12 The two games in Happy Valley are Brown’s fifth and sixth consecutive games against teams ranked or given votes in any of the national polls. Brown is 1-0-1 all-time against Penn State, with both previous matchups in Providence last year. SCOUTING BROWN (3-2-1, 2-2-0 ECAC) Brown is 3-0-0 on the road this season, taking ECAC wins over Harvard and Dartmouth, while also surpassing Stonehill.

Brown was undefeated through his first four games for the first time since the 1998-99 season, before dropping a pair of home match-ups this past weekend against ranked ECAC opponents in Princeton (3-2) and Quinnipiac (4-1).

The Bears are sixth nationally on the penalty kill with a .909 percentage.

sophomore Cameron Sikicho picked up two assists against Princeton last week and tied for the team leader with four points this season.

picked up two assists against Princeton last week and tied for the team leader with four points this season. Junior Jess Ciarrocchi also has four points this season and will see her return to Happy Valley for the first time since switching to Brown for this season. She appeared in 43 games for PSU over two seasons with three goals and six assists to her credit.

also has four points this season and will see her return to Happy Valley for the first time since switching to Brown for this season. She appeared in 43 games for PSU over two seasons with three goals and six assists to her credit. sophomore Olivia Williamson has scored a goal in each of the last three games the first three goals of her career.

has scored a goal in each of the last three games the first three goals of her career. sophomore goalkeeperKaley Doyleranks fourth in the ECAC with a markup percentage of 0.942.

In fact, Brown’s goal difference is through six games, with both being allowed and scored 2.0 goals per game.

In total, 11 different Bears have earned at least one point, including four players who were not on the roster last season. SCOUTING PENN STATE (8-5-1, 3-1-0 ECAC) PSU is ranked No. 12 nationally in both the USCHO and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls.

PSU had broken its five-game winning streak last weekend with a weekend split against Mercyhurst.

Freshman Kendall Butze was named the CHA’s Rookie of the Week after racking up three assists last weekend.

PSU also has a strong penalty kill, coming in at number 8 nationally at .898.

Penn State scores 3.1 goals per game and allows 2.4.

Freshman Tessa Janecke leads the team in both goals (10) and points (16).

Three different players lead the team with eight assists each. BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORT FOUNDATION

