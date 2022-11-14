No. 6 Ohio State Beats No. 4 Nebraska Volleyball In Four Sets





This is arguably the biggest matchup of the week. Nebraska and the state of Ohio face each other for a top 10 battle and a five-set showdown rematch. The last time they met this season, Nebraska narrowly took the win in a long five-set game. A little fact that I think is important to remind everyone that this match had a lot of mistakes. By that I mean Nebraska had 22 fouls and Ohio State 35. Both teams haven’t played like this in a long time, both got better and cleaner as the season went on. So I’m looking forward to the rematch. Both teams could use a win here. Nebraska was swept through Wisconsin just a few weeks ago and pushed to five by Northwestern. Ohio State suffered many of their losses in the first half of the season on the non-conference schedule, but they have been cruising lately. Anyway, those losses at the start of the season don’t give them much room for more. The Buckeyes have won the last 12 games since their loss to Nebraska, so they now face the very last team they’ve lost to, all the way back in September. You can’t tell me that isn’t incredibly exciting. These are two spectacular Big Ten programs. You have Madi Kubik and Whitney Lauenstein, Kaitlyn Hord and Lexi Rodriguez for Nebraska, and then Mac Podraza leads an incredible offense against the state of Ohio. Jenaisyia Moore was a baptism of fire for both OSU and their top scorer Gabby Gonzales and Emily Londot.

