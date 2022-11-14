‘It’s a shame…’: England star counters Dravid’s ‘overseas leagues’ attitude | Cricket





One of the many reasons behind India’s crushing defeat to England in Adelaide on Thursday in the T20 World Cup semi-final was based on the Indian players’ no Big Bash League experience, compared to most players from the Jos Buttler-led side. India head coach Rahul Dravid was asked about the same moments after India’s 10-wicket loss and he replied that the players could be sent to overseas competitions as it would dampen the domestic season, which takes place around the same time. On Saturday, three nights after his exploits against India with an unbeaten 86, England’s Alex Hales answered Dravid’s statement with a big remark. Hales has been part of the BBL for over a decade now, making his debut in the 2012-13 season for Melbourne Renegades. On Thursday, in arguably the biggest game of his career, Hales used his BBL experience to the fullest to decimate the Indian attack and lead England to a 10-wicket victory in the semi-final. “I mean, there’s no question about it, the fact that a lot of their players in England have come to this tournament and played in this tournament,” Dravid said, “and it definitely showed. It’s hard. I think that it is very difficult for Indian cricket because many of these tournaments take place at the peak of our season. ALSO READ: ‘We knew we were a better side than them’: Shadab Khan recalls India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup thriller “I think it’s a huge challenge for us. Yes, I think a lot of our guys might miss the opportunities to play in a lot of these competitions, but if you were to do it, it’s really up to the BCCI to make that decision but the point is it’s the middle of our season, and with the kind of demand there would be for Indian players, if you let all Indian players play in these leagues, we wouldn’t have domestic cricket. our Ranji trophy would be over, and that would mean Test cricket would be over.” Not just Hales, 10 of those 11 players on the England team in that semi-final have had at least one season of BBL experience. And ahead of England’s final against Pakistan in Melbourne, Hales sends a message to the Indian team. It’s a shame that Indian guys don’t get a chance to play in different leagues, he said. It would be good for everyone, for them and for the leagues to have the best players in the world. [Adelaide] is a ground where I have played a lot of cricket in the past and had some success. To have such a mindset before going to a big venue probably calms the nerves a bit and gives you the confidence that you can put on such a performance. Every time you get the chance to play in foreign conditions, you become a better cricketer and you understand those conditions. Hopefully they will have the opportunity to play in different leagues in the future. It certainly helped me, for sure.

