Men’s Tennis’ Braswell wins Men’s Pro Tennis Open in Austin



Austin Texas Men’s Tennis Junior Micah Braswell claimed his first professional title by winning the singles championship of the Greenview Development & Majestic Realty Men’s Pro Tennis Open at the Texas Tennis Center in Austin on Sunday. It was a United States Tennis Association (USTA) Pro Circuit/International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tour 25K event. Braswell defeated Andres Andrade of Ecuador, 6-2, 6-2, in the title match to round out a string of five straight wins, including a 6-4, 6-4 win over former Longhorn Christian Sigsgaard in the semi finals. Braswell dropped just one set during the tournament, which came in the first round, when he defeated Roberto Cid Subervi of the Dominican Republic 6-4, 3-6, 6-0, before beating Americans Sebastian Gorzny in the second round, 6 -3, 6-3 and Eric Hadigian in the quarter-finals, 6-2, 6-3. Braswell was number 16 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) preseason singles rankings with post-fall rankings to be released this week. Now that the fall game is complete, he and his Longhorn teammates will be ready for the spring schedule, which begins with individual play on the Miami Spring Invite January 6-8, followed by their double game opener in Florida on January 15, and the home opener against USTA on January 20.

