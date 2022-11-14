Sindhu, Mirabai, Gagan, Mary to compete for posts in the Athlete Commission – The New Indian Express





Express News Service CHENNAI: Multiple Olympic medalists PV Sindhu, London Olympic bronze medalists MC Mary Kom and Gagan Narang, Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu, 2020 Olympics bronze medalist PR Sreejesh, Asian and Commonwealth Games multiple medalist and Olympian Sharath Kamal, Shiva Winter Olympics Keshavan are some of the prominent names expected to compete for the 10 posts in the Indian Olympic Association Athletes’ Commission on Monday. The tentative list has been released by Umesh Sinha, the returning official for the IOA elections. The election notice also informed members that those who wish to withdraw their names must inform the RO before 8:30 a.m. Monday. In total there are 39 members 19 men and 20 women competing for the committee posts. The 10 members are selected by 70 athletes nominated by each National Sports Federation that is part of the Olympic Games, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games programme. There are about 36 federations that sent the names. The 10 members and “representative(s) from India who make up the IOC’s or OCA’s Athletes Commission, as ex-officio members each with “voting rights” shall then elect one President and Vice-President, who shall have voting rights in the General Assembly. The provisional list of participants: Men: Amit Chakraborty (All India Football Federation), J Vishnuvardhan All India Tennis Federation, Tarundeep Rai Archery Association Of India, Om Prakash Athletics Federation Of India, Jagdeep Singh Bains, Basketball Federation Of India, PR Sreejesh Hockey India, Karandeep Singh Kocchar (Indian Gold Union), Nasser Hussain (India Rugby Football), Satish Kumar (India Weightlifting Federation), Ankit Pachori (Indian Kayaking & Canoeing Association), Shiva Keshavan (Red Federation Of India), Viraj Milan Kumar Pardeshi (Modern Pentathlon Federation Of India), Gagan Narang (National Rifle Association Of India), Bajrang Lal (Rowing Federation Of India), Harinder Pal Singh (Squash Rackets Federation Of India), Virdhawal Khade (Swimming Federation Of India), Achanta Sharath Kamal (Table Tennis Federation Of India), Saurav Sharma (Taekwondo Federation of India), Vishnu Sravanan (Yachting Association of India). Women: Prerna Bhambri, (AITA), Sudha Singh (AFI), PV Sindhu (BAI), Donna Elsa Zachariah (BFI), Pinki (Bowling Federation Of India) MC Mary Kom (Boxing Federation Of India), Bhavani Devi (Fencing Association Of India ), Rani Rampal (Hockey India), Rinchen Dolma (Ice Hockey Association Of India), Amandeep Kaur (India Golf Union), Vahbiz Bharucha (India Rugby Football U lon), S Mirabai Chanu (India Weightlifting Federation), Prabjhot Kaur (Indian Kayak and Canoe Association) Swarupa Mahesh Rawas (Modern Pentathlon Federation of India), Apurvi Chandela (National Rifle Association of India), Aparajitha Balamurukan (Squash Racket Federation of India), Pooja Alva (Swimming Federation of India) Latika Bhandari (Taekwondo Federation of India), Pooja Kadian (Wushu Association Of India) Bembem Devi (All India Football Federation). </p> <p>CHENNAI: Multiple Olympic medalists PV Sindhu, London Olympic bronze medalists MC Mary Kom and Gagan Narang, Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu, 2020 Olympics bronze medalist PR Sreejesh, Asian and Commonwealth Games multiple medalist and Olympian Sharath Kamal, Shiva Winter Olympics Keshavan are some of the prominent names expected to compete for the 10 posts in the Indian Olympic Association Athletes’ Commission on Monday. The tentative list has been released by Umesh Sinha, the returning official for the IOA elections. The election notice also informed members that those who wish to withdraw their names must inform the RO before 8:30 a.m. Monday. In total there are 39 members 19 men and 20 women competing for the committee posts. The 10 members are selected by 70 athletes nominated by each National Sports Federation that is part of the Olympic Games, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games programme. There are about 36 federations that sent the names. The 10 members and “representative(s) from India who are part of the IOC’s or OCA’s Athletes Commission, as ex officio members each with “voting rights” shall then elect one chairman and vice-chairman, who shall have voting rights in the general assembly. The tentative list of participants: Men: Amit Chakraborty (All India Football Federation), J Vishnuvardhan All India Tennis Federation, Tarundeep Rai Archery Association Of India, Om Prakash Athletics Federation Of India, Jagdeep Singh Bains, Basketball Federation Of India, PR Sreejesh Hockey India, Karandeep Singh Kocchar (Indian Gold Union), Nasser Hussain (India Rugby Football) Satish Kumar (India Weightlifting Federation), Ankit Pachori (Indian Kayaking & Canoeing Association), Shiva Keshavan (Red Federation of India), Viraj Milan Kumar Pardeshi (Modern Pentathlon Federation of India), Gagan Narang (National Rifle Association Of India) Bajrang Lal (Rowing Federation Of India) Harinder Pal Singh (Squash Rackets Federation Of India), Virdhawal Khade (Swimming Federation of India), Achanta Sharath Kamal (Table Tennis Federation of India), Saurav Sharma (Taekwondo Federation of India), Vishnu Sravanan (Yachting Association of India). Women: Prerna Bhambri, (AITA ), Sudha Singh (AFI), PV Sindhu (BAI), Donna Elsa Zachariah (BFI), Pinki (Bowling Federation Of India), MC Mary Kom (Boxing Federation Of India), Bhavani Devi (Fencing Association Of India), Rani Rampal (Hockey India), Rinchen Dolma (Ice Hockey Association Of India), Amandeep Kaur (India Golf Union), Vahbiz Bharucha (India Rugby Football U lon), S Mirabai Chanu (India Weightlifting Federation), Prabjhot Kaur (Indian Kayaking & Canoeing Association) Swarupa Mahesh Rawas (Modern Pentathlon Federation Of India), Apurvi Chandela (National Rifle Association Of India), Aparajitha Balamurukan (Squash Rackets Federation Of India), Pooja Alva (Swimming Federation Of India) Latika Bhandari ( Taekwondo Federation Of India), Pooja Kadian (Wushu Association Of India) Bembem Devi (All India Football Federation).<br />

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/sport/other/2022/nov/14/sindhu-mirabai-gagan-mary-to-contest-for-posts-in-athletes-commission-2517960.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos