Sports
‘Karma’: How the cricketing world reacted to England’s win over Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup final
England defeated Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday to win the 2022 T20 World Cup thanks to another outstanding performance from all-rounder Ben Stokes. On a difficult course at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Stokes scored an unbeaten 52 runs from 49 deliveries, an innings with five fours and a six.
After their win against Pakistan, England also became only the second team in the history of the T20 World Cup competition to win the trophy twice. Their last win in this tournament came back in 2010 when they defeated Australia by seven wickets. As England win their second T20 World Cup, here’s a look at various reactions from the cricket club.
Cricket fraternity reacts as England win T20 World Cup 2022
Congratulations England Well played!
hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) Nov 13, 2022
Well done England! Undoubtedly the best team of the tournament
AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) Nov 13, 2022
We called it, we saw it. England are the world champions of T20 cricket. Ben Stokes does what Ben Stokes does in such games. Well played Pakistan by proving everyone wrong after those last two ball losses to start their campaign. https://t.co/4utgmHLrNp
Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) Nov 13, 2022
The revolution that @John16 brought is alive and strong. England is the best whiteball team in world cricket. It’s extraordinary to win both World Cups
Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) Nov 13, 2022
England are the best whiteball team in the world. They have an incredible group of players, who absolutely deserve to keep both white ball toilets now.. In Ben Stokes they have a player who just knows how to win the big moments.. Great teams need great individuals.. England has enough
Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) Nov 13, 2022
This was a graceful World Cup win for team England. Well played
Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) Nov 13, 2022
ALSO READ |ICC Announces T20 World Cup 2022 Team of the Tournament, 3 Indians Make the XI
England defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets to cancel the 2022 T20 World Cup
England’s golden generation of white ball cricketers overcame a spirited Pakistan to win the T20 World Cup trophy here on Sunday with a comfortable five-wicket victory.
Pakistani fans longed for an encore of 1992 when Imran Khan’s team made history at this venue, but hitting Babar Azam made the side come down 137 for 8, that would never be good enough.
Just like the 2019 ODI World Cup, the seasoned Ben Stokes (52 not from 49 balls) anchored the chase despite occasional scratches and had a calm Moeen Ali (19) as an ideal foil.
They chased the goal in 19 overs to recapture the title they won in the West Indies in 2010.
The veteran Haris Rauf and the young Nasim Shah tried their best to avoid a one-sided match, but Stokes soaked up the pressure along with Ali as the duo set a 48-run tie for the fifth wicket to take the win who avenged England. loss to the same rivals in the ’92 World Cup Final.
Shaheen Shah Afridi was also unable to bowl his full quota of overs after sustaining a hamstring injury while fielding and that helped England too.
But the player of the night was certainly left-arm sailor Sam Curran, whose few spells had tipped the game heavily in England’s favour.
(Inputs of PTI)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/sports-news/t20-world-cup-2022/karma-how-cricket-world-reacted-to-englands-win-over-pakistan-in-t20-world-cup-final-articleshow.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Karma’: How the cricketing world reacted to England’s win over Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup final
- As Riteish Deshmukh shares this photo of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Twitter users are asking… | Latest India News
- The famous will mingle with the rich for good causes
- Sindhu, Mirabai, Gagan, Mary to compete for posts in the Athlete Commission – The New Indian Express
- Days after an earthquake in Delhi, a 4.1-magnitude earthquake hit Amritsar in Punjab
- Mayweather vs Deji: UK Start Times, Undercards, Wallets, Predictions, Ring Walks and Latest Betting Odds
- The musician recreates O Saki Saki as a Hollywood movie soundtrack on the violin. Magic, says the internet
- G20 summit in Bali will focus on food and energy security
- Was called for my skin color
- Men’s Tennis’ Braswell wins Men’s Pro Tennis Open in Austin
- Inspired By James Dean, Former Alabama Residents Podcast Helps Keep Hollywood History Alive
- CDC map shows ‘high’ flu activity in California