‘Karma’: How the cricketing world reacted to England’s win over Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup final

England defeated Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday to win the 2022 T20 World Cup thanks to another outstanding performance from all-rounder Ben Stokes. On a difficult course at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Stokes scored an unbeaten 52 runs from 49 deliveries, an innings with five fours and a six.

After their win against Pakistan, England also became only the second team in the history of the T20 World Cup competition to win the trophy twice. Their last win in this tournament came back in 2010 when they defeated Australia by seven wickets. As England win their second T20 World Cup, here’s a look at various reactions from the cricket club.

Cricket fraternity reacts as England win T20 World Cup 2022

Congratulations England Well played! hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) Nov 13, 2022

Well done England! Undoubtedly the best team of the tournament AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) Nov 13, 2022

We called it, we saw it. England are the world champions of T20 cricket. Ben Stokes does what Ben Stokes does in such games. Well played Pakistan by proving everyone wrong after those last two ball losses to start their campaign. https://t.co/4utgmHLrNp Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) Nov 13, 2022

The revolution that @John16 brought is alive and strong. England is the best whiteball team in world cricket. It’s extraordinary to win both World Cups Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) Nov 13, 2022

England are the best whiteball team in the world. They have an incredible group of players, who absolutely deserve to keep both white ball toilets now.. In Ben Stokes they have a player who just knows how to win the big moments.. Great teams need great individuals.. England has enough Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) Nov 13, 2022

This was a graceful World Cup win for team England. Well played Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) Nov 13, 2022

England defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets to cancel the 2022 T20 World Cup

England’s golden generation of white ball cricketers overcame a spirited Pakistan to win the T20 World Cup trophy here on Sunday with a comfortable five-wicket victory.

Pakistani fans longed for an encore of 1992 when Imran Khan’s team made history at this venue, but hitting Babar Azam made the side come down 137 for 8, that would never be good enough.

Just like the 2019 ODI World Cup, the seasoned Ben Stokes (52 not from 49 balls) anchored the chase despite occasional scratches and had a calm Moeen Ali (19) as an ideal foil.

They chased the goal in 19 overs to recapture the title they won in the West Indies in 2010.

The veteran Haris Rauf and the young Nasim Shah tried their best to avoid a one-sided match, but Stokes soaked up the pressure along with Ali as the duo set a 48-run tie for the fifth wicket to take the win who avenged England. loss to the same rivals in the ’92 World Cup Final.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was also unable to bowl his full quota of overs after sustaining a hamstring injury while fielding and that helped England too.

But the player of the night was certainly left-arm sailor Sam Curran, whose few spells had tipped the game heavily in England’s favour.

(Inputs of PTI)