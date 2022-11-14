5 Observations of Illini’s Loss to Purdue

Illinois football dropped its second game in a row at the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday.

This was a disappointing loss for the Illini as the Big Ten West was on the line. Illinois was bitten by the penalty bug, we couldn’t stop Purdue’s pass attack and our quarterback game wasn’t as strong as it needed to be. These were all things that contributed to the 31-24 loss to the boilermakers.

Here are five observations of the Illinois football loss for Purdue.

1. Tommy DeVito had a bad match

Before the last few weeks, the Illinois football team was cruising this season. We were at one point 7-1 with our only loss to Indiana early in the season.

A big reason Illinois was able to get off to such a strong start is that we had a quarterback who could manage games and complete passes. Tommy DeVito had a good start to the 2022 campaign. During the first eight games, he only had one game in which he threw worse than a 60% completion rate.

Illinois needs DeVito to play well and not make mistakes. We need him to be consistent and deliver full passes at a high clip, whether it be one meter passes or bombs on the pitch. But that didn’t happen on Saturday.

DeVito had arguably his worst game of the season against Purdue. The Boilermakers held DeVito to 201 yards on 18-of-32 passes. His 56.3% completion rate was just a touch higher than his season-low 54.5% completion rate against Iowa, which Illinois scored just nine points in that game.

Purdue was also able to force DeVito to throw an interception, though it wasn’t really his fault when a lineman tipped the pass, but it’s an interception nonetheless. This interception virtually sealed the fate of the Illini.

The Illini needed consistency from DeVito against Purdue, but we didn’t get that. He had his second lowest completion rate of the year, he had an interception and his legs didn’t work because he only rushed one yard. DeVito is an important part to win. When he struggles, so does the Illini.