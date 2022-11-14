Sports
5 Observations of Illini’s Loss to Purdue
Illinois football dropped its second game in a row at the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday.
This was a disappointing loss for the Illini as the Big Ten West was on the line. Illinois was bitten by the penalty bug, we couldn’t stop Purdue’s pass attack and our quarterback game wasn’t as strong as it needed to be. These were all things that contributed to the 31-24 loss to the boilermakers.
Here are five observations of the Illinois football loss for Purdue.
1. Tommy DeVito had a bad match
Before the last few weeks, the Illinois football team was cruising this season. We were at one point 7-1 with our only loss to Indiana early in the season.
A big reason Illinois was able to get off to such a strong start is that we had a quarterback who could manage games and complete passes. Tommy DeVito had a good start to the 2022 campaign. During the first eight games, he only had one game in which he threw worse than a 60% completion rate.
Illinois needs DeVito to play well and not make mistakes. We need him to be consistent and deliver full passes at a high clip, whether it be one meter passes or bombs on the pitch. But that didn’t happen on Saturday.
DeVito had arguably his worst game of the season against Purdue. The Boilermakers held DeVito to 201 yards on 18-of-32 passes. His 56.3% completion rate was just a touch higher than his season-low 54.5% completion rate against Iowa, which Illinois scored just nine points in that game.
Purdue was also able to force DeVito to throw an interception, though it wasn’t really his fault when a lineman tipped the pass, but it’s an interception nonetheless. This interception virtually sealed the fate of the Illini.
The Illini needed consistency from DeVito against Purdue, but we didn’t get that. He had his second lowest completion rate of the year, he had an interception and his legs didn’t work because he only rushed one yard. DeVito is an important part to win. When he struggles, so does the Illini.
|
Sources
2/ https://writingillini.com/2022/11/13/illinois-football-5-observations-illini-loss-purdue-2/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 5 Observations of Illini’s Loss to Purdue
- Trump’s former aide has a message for the GOP
- A bromance of bankers – POLITICO
- Office of Civil Rights and Title IX Compliance
- G20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leave for Bali today, briefing world leaders on India’s changing priorities | India News
- American workers earn just 12 cents more today than they did in 1972, adjusted for inflation. Try these 3 easy tips to make your dollar fly further
- Reluctant Indonesian Statesman – The Diplomat
- US President Joe Biden will look for red lines in talks with Xi Jinping
- Dolores Hughes, beloved grandmother of the Hollywood Hillbillies also known as Mema, dies at 76
- ‘Karma’: How the cricketing world reacted to England’s win over Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup final
- As Riteish Deshmukh shares this photo of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Twitter users are asking… | Latest India News
- The famous will mingle with the rich for good causes