Horror show by Rafa Nadal leaves tennis world stunned
The tennis world has responded to Rafael Nadal’s helpless performance against Taylor Fritz after his group stage loss to the American at the ATP Finals.
Nadal competed in the ATP Finals in Turin after a first-round defeat at the Paris Masters last week.
ENORMOUS: Nick Kyrgios and Rafa Nadal stun tennis fans in huge announcement
AWESOME: Storm Sanders stuns tennis world with ‘incredible’ performance for Australia
More was expected of Nadal who had had time to prepare for the event, which he never won, and the Spaniard started well against the Indian Wells champion.
Fritz was the first to lift his game and was able to force a tiebreak in the first set.
And a few unusual casual mistakes by the Spaniard saw him brutally drop the opener.
Fritz never looked back at this point.
The American, who defeated Nadal in Indian Wells, took off in the second set while Nadal looked helpless in baseline rallies.
He also committed three double faults while Fritz comfortably recorded his first win in the Green Group 7-6, 6-1 in Turin.
The tennis world reacted again to Nadal’s first-round loss, with the 22-time Grand Slam champion having not won a match since reaching the Wimbledon semi-final.
Frtiz’s win also marked Nadal’s fourth loss to an American this year, having lost just seven times, in a bizarre array of forms.
Nadal still has a chance to get out of his group.
However, the Spaniard will have to win the remaining four games.
If he did, he would also reach the world number 1 of Carlos Alcarazo after his fellow Spaniard withdrew from the ATP Finals due to an injury in Paris.
The loss to Nadal has once again sparked concern among fans about how long the 36-year-old will remain on the ATP Tour.
Nadal and his wife, Mery ‘Xisca’ Perello, welcomed the arrival of their first child last month.
And many fans have speculated that the end of Nadal’s career is approaching.
However, Nadal continues to allay fears and has even signed up for the inaugural United Cup in Australia next year.
Casper Ruud shines in style in ATP Finals
Previously, Casper Ruud took his first singles win at this year’s ATP Finals with a straight-set success over Felix Auger-Aliassime.
Third seed Ruud, the French Open and US Open runner-up, offers to reach the semifinals for the second year in a row after losing to Daniil Medvedev on his debut 12 months ago and putting himself in a strong position with a 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 win.
The Canadian Auger-Aliassime earned its first visit to the season-ending event thanks to a run of 16 straight wins and three straight ATP Tour titles in October and early November.
But in a game largely dominated by serving, he was unable to find the same form and a single break in the seventh game of the second set was enough for Ruud.
